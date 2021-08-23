The Monroe County Restoration Initiative aims to benefit employers, reformed inmates of the Monroe County Detention Center and recovering addicts alike by adding employees to the workforce while preventing the reoccurring trend of repeat offenders – also known as recidivism.
Through the initiative, those who have met requirements of the program are eligible to be hired by partnering employers on either a part-time or full-time basis.
While the initial participants have not signed contracts yet, six business partners have already committed. There is a need for not only more business partners but accountability partners as well.
“This became an idea from a conversation I had with [Sheriff Kevin Crook] about a thing he was thinking about even before he became sheriff. He was so upset about the recidivism rate. If they go in and there’s nothing done to change them, of course, they’re going to be released back into the same environment and eventually do the same thing,” said Melissa Miller, who is the case worker of the program. “This was his idea to set them up for success instead of failure.”
Her role includes implementing the contract and recruiting business partners and accountability partners.
“Kevin said the accountability partner is going to act like a spiritual parole officer. We will all meet together to look at the contract together and make sure everybody’s onboard before it’s ever signed. My job is a cheerleader. We want to do whatever it is to set them up for success if they’re ready to make a change in their lives. I don’t think the justice system sets them up for success. It’s provided punishment but not really any recovery or rehab. This is a way, if they really want change, to give them an opportunity,” Miller said.
Anyone wishing to volunteer as an accountability partner is needed. Candidates need to possess good characteristics and be positive role models who are going to be encouraging and not shy away from noting areas that need to be worked on with program participants.
“Their role is going to be to keep in regular contact with the participant and keep them accountable. Make sure they’re showing up for their job. The business partner can contact the accountability partner if, say they’re showing up late or doing different things for them to work on, and just to be there for when they’re struggling,” Miller said.
Obligating to the contract
To be eligible for the restoration initiative, participants must complete a minimum 90-day recovery program or a course of action put in place while serving as an inmate at the detention center.
“We had to develop inside the jail a way for them to step up and prove themselves, get some training and get some classes inside the jail that will put them in a position to get these jobs. The main thing I think that will make it successful is there’s accountability with it,” Crook said.
There is a rewards-based system within the Monroe County Detention Center to help identify participants of the program.
“We met with jail administrators and talked about allotting different zones for the different stages. Like in Stage 1, you would be very limited in your privileges. You would only get what they’re mandated to give by the state. As you advance up, you can get commissary and you can get visits. The final stage would be being able to be a trustee and getting out of the zone and work,” Miller said.
The restoration initiative is for only Monroe County Detention Center inmates and not those being housed at the Monroe County Work Center. Miller added there are measures being taken to train inmates on work skills while being detained.
Miller is also working with local recovery centers to help identify other participants for the program.
Participants must adhere to rules established by business partners, submit to random drug testing, attend weekly recovery meetings and stay in regular contact with their assigned accountability partners.
Case workers determine eligibility of participants of the program.
“It’s a 90-day program – that’s how long the contract is. It’s in hopes that participants will establish a relationship with their accountability partners and after the 90 days, continue the relationships and continue going to recovery meetings and continue being a good employee for the business partner,” Miller said.
While the program will hopefully lead to more permanent job positions, business partners are not obligated to continuing employment for the entire 90 days if the participant does not follow through with requirements.
Partnering businesses so far include a restaurant, a construction company and a furniture manufacturer.
“I see this as being something that grows and grows quickly. It doesn’t need to be limited to just Monroe County. There are inmates from not just Monroe County and a lot of times they need to get out of Monroe County to have a different environment. We need business partners from all the surrounding areas,” Miller said.
She added the program will take members of the community working together to make it a success.
“I pray it grows to the point that we really see a change in our county with the recidivism rate. I pray that it really makes a difference and people can see change in their lives and freedom from addiction and families can be restored,” Miller said.
Another need she stated was availability of transitional housing.
“If they go back into the same environment, they end up doing the same thing and end up right back where they started. Transitional housing would provide them a safe place to go until they get established in a job and are able to find a safe place of their own,” Miller said.
While the restoration initiative is strictly for inmates and those going through recovery, she encourages family members of people who are going through troublesome situations to encourage them to attend programs such as Celebrate Recovery.
“While I’d say a majority of these inmates are in there for drug-related crimes, it’s imperative that can plug in to a recovery group. You can’t do recovery by yourself,” she said.
Anyone interested in being a business partner or an accountability partner may call Miller at 315-2921 or the Monroe County Detention Center at 369-2468.