ABERDEEN – Growing up in south Mississippi, Dr. Regina Sanford and her husband, Bobby, were more fans of the SEC as a whole rather than of any certain team. Both of them deciding to continue their education at Mississippi State University in the late ‘80s, however, sparked an instant love for the Bulldogs.
Regina earned her doctorate degree from MSU’s College of Education in 1991, and being named one of nine alumnus of the year April 29 was something she never fathomed.
“When [MSU College of Education Dean] Dr. [Teresa] Jayroe called me, I was like, ‘Wait a minute, what? Dr. Jayroe, you obviously have me mistaken because I don’t feel worthy.’ It’s an honor, but I just don’t feel worthy,” she said. “It was a shock and it brought tears to my eyes. I guess I’ll believe it when I see it, but it’s still a surreal thing. There are so many more people who I feel go above and beyond. It’s an honor, yes, but I don’t feel worthy of it.”
Her husband worked for an oil company, Halliburton, and when they were dating, she encouraged him to go back to school, where he majored in petroleum engineering at MSU.
“I had just finished my master’s at the University of Southern Mississippi and told him, ‘You know what? I think I’ll come to Mississippi State and work on my doctorate,’” she said. “We came to Mississippi State and all I can tell you is that we absolutely fell in love with Starkville, north Mississippi and, of course, the Mississippi State Bulldogs. We’re tried and true.”
As students, the Sanfords had season tickets for all sports and traveled to away games and bowl games. Their allegiance still remains as they continue to support MSU athletics, including a trip to Omaha last year for the College World Series.
“I have a cousin who will be on the baseball team next year, and we’ve kind of got it in the family now. My sister, even though she graduated from USM, she’s a Bulldog too. My mother is a Bulldog. They all converted when I converted,” Regina said.
The Sanfords, who are retirees, found Aberdeen in searching a 30-mile radius of Starkville. They had a condo in Starkville, but she said if they were going to permanently relocate to the area, they needed a home with a yard.
After meeting with retired realtor Marsha Ballard a few years ago at their soon-to-be home, Regina was sold at first sight, even before seeing the inside of the house.
Making impressions
Not only did Regina’s years as a student make an impression with her career in education, her career made impressions for educational standards in Mississippi and Louisiana.
She worked as a research assistant graduate student for the university’s research and evaluation program.
“I worked with public schools across the state of Mississippi, and my boss put me on several research projects with public schools,” she said, adding she worked with university professors and superintendents to write the standards for Mississippi history.
Also while she was a student, MSU was taking preliminary steps to develop distance learning.
“The very first class they hosted, the professor asked me to be the on-camera instructor, and I was like, ‘What?’ I did it and looking back now, it was terrible but it was the very first one I believe Mississippi State put together,” she said.
After graduation, she already accumulated several hours in school leadership, which helped lead to more opportunities throughout her career.
“After moving to Louisiana, I taught two years, and my principal said, ‘No offense, but you’re wasting your time being a classroom teacher.’ He put me into school leadership and I finalized my hours in school leadership and became an assistant principal at a very large high school with 2,400 students,” she said.
After a while, the district superintendent asked her to take a central office job supervising principals, which led to being named St. Tammany Parish’s assistant superintendent for curriculum instruction.
St. Tammany Parish, which is on the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain in metro-New Orleans, had 56 schools during her tenure.
“The state superintendent in Louisiana talked to my boss, and they were undergoing a curriculum review to write state standards when Common Core rolled out. He contacted me and asked me to lead the standards review committee for the State of Louisiana to rewrite the kindergarten through 12th-grade standards for English and math,” she said. “Where I started was almost where I ended up. It was interesting I had done some of that in my past and here I go again.”
Even though the Sanfords’ careers have taken them to places such as Denver, Texas and Louisiana, they have always been active in MSU alumni chapters and acted as ambassadors for the university.
They were co-presidents of an alumni chapter that combined New Orleans and the north shore into one alumni chapter. Close to that time, MSU was making more active attempts to recruit more students from the area.
“I think I had a hand in that. I was known on the high school campus as the Mississippi State lady. I was known in the central office as the Mississippi State lady. ‘If you want to know anything about Mississippi State, you ask that lady right there.’ With all of our National Merit students, we would have an event at one of our board meetings and we’d do a bio on them. There was one year and I was amazed at the number of National Merit Finalists from the north shore that came to Mississippi State and majored in the college of engineering,” she said.
The Sanfords also established scholarships in MSU’s colleges of education and engineering memorializing two friends from college. Additionally, Regina serves of MSU’s College of Education Advisory Board and in 2009 was named an alumni fellow.
As far as continued impressions, she hopes future teachers continue the drive she had in the field.
“I just hope students who want to be educators truly have that same passion for wanting to leave an imprint and they want to make a difference to kids. Even as a classroom teacher, that’s what I always strived to do – make a difference in the lives of kids and make it to where their life would benefit in some way, be it education, be it advancement, a degree or if it was just their outlook in life. I strongly believe our kids are our future, and we’ve got to provide for them the best that we can,” Regina said.