CASON – A 25-year volunteer with Cason Volunteer Fire Department was inducted into its Hall of Fame during a surprise ceremony Dec. 5. Norman Vann began as a firefighter with Cason in May 1995 and turned in his equipment this May.
“It’s a big honor. There aren’t a lot of people on that wall right now,” he said.
Cason VFD’s Hall of Fame was begun five years ago by honoring the late Dwight Bunch, who was fire chief for several years.
“The Hall of Fame means so much. It means what all you’ve done for the department and for your loyalty and dedication and everything you’ve done to bring it up to where it is now,” said Cason Fire Chief Thomas Moody. “Mr. Norman has served all the way up to a captain position, which was his top rank he served.
“He’s been the type of person that if a call went off and he could be there, he went. You could always depend on him, whether it was a wreck, a fire or some type of rescue operation. Norman didn’t mind getting in there and getting his hands dirty to get the job done and making someone’s emergency of a bad day a better day. He always tried to help someone else; that was his goal in life.”
Initially Vann’s friend, John Ritter, signed them both up to volunteer and after talking to Bunch, the two of them began their service with Cason VFD.
“I had to work nights and I remember getting a call for a house fire. I ran the pumper and put it out at the same time. I had half of it out before Nettleton [Fire Department] showed up. I had to keep an eye on the gauges for a little bit then go fight the fire for a little bit,” Vann said.
Moody noted when Vann started with the department, volunteer firefighters had to purchase their own equipment, which included two radios.
In addition to fighting fires, he started doing emergency medical response six years ago. Aside from his duties as a first responder, Vann also did maintenance work and mowed the grass at Cason VFD.
“He has been a really handyman. He saved us a ton of money throughout the years,” Moody said. “He used to work for a door company and knew how to work on these overhead doors. Most of the time, he knew how to get it back going for us.”
Vann had volunteer 1 and 2 certifications and from 1998 to 2016 received five certificates from the State Fire Academy. He was a certified EMR and has kept that certification.
Vann, who began volunteering at age 32, decided this year was a good year to retire from the fire department, recognizing he’s not physically able to do everything he used to be able to do.
As far as Vann’s advice to younger volunteers, he suggests for them to stick with it.
“It’s a stressful job but don’t give up,” he said. “There were many times I wished I would’ve quit, but I stuck with it.”