The way people participate in county-led elections may be changing from tapping on electronic TSX machines back to darkening in ovals next to candidates’ names on paper ballots soon. Monroe County Circuit Clerk Dana Sloan updated the board of supervisors last week about the issue.
“I’m understanding the federal government is going to mandate going back to paper ballots. It probably won’t be before November, but within the next year,” she said.
For the county to have one scanner and one marking device at each of the county’s voting precincts, the cost is $251,545. There are additional yearly maintenance contracts, but Sloan doesn’t have all of the information yet.
The county has funds through the Help America Vote Act, and there is willingness in a TSX buy back program throughout the state.
“There are 13 counties that have already gone to this. Most of the other counties are going to try to do it in the next year or so. We’re just waiting to see about the state buyout,” Sloan said.