AMORY – A section of Boulevard Drive, from the intersection of Bankhead to 4th Avenue, will be closed Nov. 6 from 8 a.m. until noon for the Amory Public Works Department to complete work.
Roadwork planned for section of Boulevard Drive Nov. 6
Ray Van Dusen
