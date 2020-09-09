AMORY – Jamie Rodgers began his duties as the new administrator of North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory Aug. 24, following a six-year stint as chief executive officer and administrator at Choctaw Regional Medical Center in Ackerman.
“I originally went to college to be a nurse. I began as an intern at St. Dominic’s in Jackson and also got certified as an athletic trainer. I felt that God had something else in mind for me,” he said.
The CEO at St. Dominic’s encouraged Rodgers to pursue his master’s degree and consider a different role in health care.
“I had greater aspirations and dreams for my life and got introduced to the aspects of running a nursing department. That led me to pursue a career path to be a hospital administrator. The CEO at St. Dominic’s advised me to get a degree from a school with a pedigree,” he said.
After completing his undergraduate education in Mississippi, Rodgers earned his master’s degree from the University of Minnesota.
“I was the only student out of 45 in the class to come from south of the Mason/Dixon line,” he said.
Rodgers returned to his southern roots to begin his career with Mississippi Baptist Health System in Jackson. Other opportunities took him to Covington, Tennessee and Collins.
“In Collins, I helped to turn a struggling hospital around while expanding their campus to add doctor’s offices, specialty clinics and a nursing home. I had a similar experience turning the hospital around in Ackerman,” he said.
Rodgers was contacted by a recruiter who presented him with the opportunity to consider Amory.
“I just couldn’t pass up this opportunity,” Rodgers said.
Like so many other aspects of this year, unexpected challenges presented some delays for Rodgers.
“We started the process in January, and then the COVID pandemic hit. It became the longest transition process that I’ve experienced,” he said.
Now that he’s in place, Rodgers is excited about moving the mission of North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory forward.
“The board of directors and staff are tremendous. They have a sense of pride that resonates to me. We can build on this,” he said.