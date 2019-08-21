The Monroe County Tax Collector’s office is preparing for the 2018 land tax sale. The 2018 sale will be Monroe County’s third year using the online method.
“The landsale has been conducted on the front steps and in the courtroom of the circuit courthouse and when the courtroom wasn’t available on the date of the sale in the receipt room of the tax collector’s office. We’ve come a long way in 30 years from those sales on the courthouse front steps,” said Alysia Wright, chief deputy clerk of the Monroe County Tax Collector’s Office.
As of last Wednesday, there were 2,115 parcels to be included in this year’s annual delinquent tax sale.
The tax collector’s office is still accepting payments at this time. Online tax payments will be available until Aug. 21 on www.deltacomputersystems.com.
Over the counter payments will be accepted in the office until Aug. 23. Any mail payments, regardless of postmark, received after Friday at 5 p.m. will be returned.
“We cannot accept payments after 5 on Friday. If the 2018 taxes are the only delinquent taxes on a parcel, the land will not be lost by the property owner if the taxes go through the sale on Aug 26. The maturity date for taxes sold through the sale is 24 months from the date of the original sale. If you have 2016 or 2017 taxes due or questions concerning acquiring land through the tax sale, contact the chancery clerk’s office at 369-8143,” Wright said.
The 2018 Monroe County Landsale will be held Aug. 26 on the online site www.govease.com at 8:30 a.m.
To participate in the online auction, you will need to register on the site and confirm payment through the tax collector’s office to be approved for bidding before Aug. 23.
At 5 p.m. on Aug. 23, all parcels with unpaid taxes will be processed to the Govease site.
On Aug. 24, the site will upload the list for auction.
At that point, bids may be entered on the site for the parcel(s) approved bidders are interested in purchasing.
The auction will not begin until 8:30 a.m. Aug. 26.
Bidders are able to access the sale remotely from their computer, laptop or cell phone. For those who do not have access to a computer or the internet, there will be access available for bidders to register and secure payment before Aug. 23.
Also, for those individuals, there will be access to the site available in the courtroom in the circuit courthouse the day of the sale at 8 a.m. for bidding. The site allows participants to set a maximum overbid amount to automatically bid against other participants.
The tax collector’s office is available at 369-6484 for questions about the land tax sale and the online sale process. The tax collector’s office encourages potential bidders to view the informational webinars available on www.govease.com. The processes of bidding and overbids are explained in detail on this site.