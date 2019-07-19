HAMILTON – Monroe County Road Manager Sonny Clay wants residents effected by April 13’s tornado living in the south part of the county to know the third and final round of debris pickup is expected to begin July 29.
He said during July 19’s board of supervisors meeting, 125,000 cubic yards of debris had been removed as of the previous day. He anticipates another 40,000 cubic yards remains countywide.
“This thing could be coming to an end in three weeks or so hopefully,” he said of debris removal.
Clay thinks since several areas in the north part of the county had isolated damage, one pass will be all that’s required there.
District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware also recommended to use the CodeRED alert system to help spread the word.
In a related weather matter, the board of supervisors approved for repairs to Splunge’s tornado siren damaged during the storm. Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson expects it to be functional within 45 days.
The county is doing a single-source purchase from Precision Communication for the project.