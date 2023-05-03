mcj-2023-05-03-news-business-recovery

During a recent roundtable regarding economic recovery, Amory business owner Kent Collins, center, shared how the storm impacted his paint and hardware store as Chris Crenshaw, left, and Joe Brennan listen.

 JOHN WARD/FOR THE MONROE JOURNAL

AMORY – An April 21 roundtable meeting centered on the adverse impact March 24’s tornado had on the local economy, from damage to local businesses to displaced residents. To rebound, local leaders encouraged loyalty to the city.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you