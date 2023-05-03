AMORY – An April 21 roundtable meeting centered on the adverse impact March 24’s tornado had on the local economy, from damage to local businesses to displaced residents. To rebound, local leaders encouraged loyalty to the city.
“On March 24, our community was forever changed. About 40 percent of our assessed values have gone down. We have to retain our population and rebuild Amory. It’s time for Amory 2.0,” said Mayor Corey Glenn.
He expressed his confidence in the community’s ability to rebound from the disaster, saying the catalyst for recovery is keeping the population intact.
“If our population drops, our revenues drop. The only way to recover revenues is to raise taxes,” he said.
He cited the impact to Smithville after a vast population decrease following the April 27, 2011 EF-5 tornado.
“We can’t afford to do that. We need to convince everybody to come out here and invest their insurance dollars into our community,” Glenn said.
As far as public concerns about Amory Golf Course being used as a temporary staging area for debris, Glenn said long-term options will be explored to enhance the area.
“We’ll look at raising assessed values through housing, such as a golf course community. I’m trying to look out for every one of us from a business perspective to keep assessed values that drive our millage rates and taxation. It’s a two- to three-year process. We need to bring in the right demographics,” he said.
He said the message of the day is it’s time to rebuild.
“If we don’t, the revenues won’t come,” Glenn said.
Glenn said the city had approximately $8 million in the bank ahead of the storm but has spent roughly half of that balance on storm debris removal, which amounted to 246,600 cubic yards as of April 21. He hopes to extend agreements for debris removal for another 30 days.
As far as infrastructure improvements, Glenn said paving plans for streets in wards 1 and 2 will continue although they’re delayed in the aftermath of the storm.
“We’ve got a lot of equipment out there at this time, and there’s no need to destroy new paving. We will do some paving yet this year,” he said.
Supporting local businesses
Wes Kirkpatrick, chair-elect of the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce’s executive board, said 115 businesses suffered damage, according to a windshield survey of the county following the tornado.
“We discovered that the entire roof had been removed from our store. While we did not receive structural damage, we did get tons of water damage, resulting in loss of a lot of inventory,” said Amory Paint and Home Center Owner Kent Collins.
Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dennis Jarvis outlined assistance put in place for electronic marketing as grant initiatives for small businesses in Monroe County.
“We set aside $20,000, and CREATE Foundation set aside another $30,000. We are making grants available for up to 25 recipients for the first round to get a maximum of $2,000 to offset costs,” he said.
Jarvis said he will be looking toward a second round and perhaps a third round of grant opportunities to be made available by reaching out to other sources outside the state.
“It’s a reimbursement initiative. You have to produce receipts to be paid,” he said, adding it’s time for business owners to be original and think outside the box. “Our team is here to be your liaison.”
Kelly Martin of AccelerateMS encouraged business owners to pursue every option available for assistance.
“Insurance is great, but it doesn’t cover every dollar. Connecting the dots is what the chamber does. It’s going to be a long process, but we can do it,” she said.
The Small Business Administration can provide low-interest loans to assist with needs. The deadline to apply for physical property damage is May 25, and the deadline to apply for economic injuries is Dec. 26.
The business recovery center is located at the Monroe County Courthouse Annex alongside Chestnut Street in Aberdeen. People can also visit www.disasterloanassistance.sba.gov or call (800) 659-2955.
In addition to small businesses impacted, local industries sustained damage.
“We also had three major businesses take a hit. Enviva Biomass represented number two in our electricity values. Both our boat manufacturers also took big hits,” Glenn said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.