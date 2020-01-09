AMORY - A 13-year-old girl reported missing Thursday has been located, according to the Amory Police Department. The department posted early Friday morning, it was a runaway case and she was believed to be with another juvenile in a different state.
According to the original notice from the department Thursday night, Ava Brooke Smith, 13, of Amory went missing at approximately 4:20 p.m. that day.
The APD worked with the local department to locate her.
Overnight, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation released an Amber Alert for Smith and cancelled it Friday morning.