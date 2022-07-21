ABERDEEN – With grant applications currently being accepted for $300 million for water improvements and additional funding to soon follow for counties and municipalities, representatives of rural and municipal water systems learned how to be better prepared through a meeting at the Monroe County Chancery Courthouse July 14.
The money, which is being administered through the State of Mississippi, is part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
“This is a once in a generation opportunity. This program is not going to come up again five years from now,” said District 7 Sen. Hob Bryan. “This is an opportunity for all of us to do some things that will pay off after we’re all gone.”
An addition $450 million is being allocated to municipal and county governments for drinking water, wastewater and storm water, which will be administered through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.
The Mississippi State Department of Health is administering the $300 million for rural water associations.
“Under the program the state passed, if you are a municipality and you’ve got less than $1 million of ARPA funds, the state will match the funds you’ve got with a two-to-one match. If you are a municipality and you’re participating in this program, the only thing you can match with is the actual dollars you got from the United States government. If you’re a rural water system, you don’t have to put up a match. You get additional points if you match, but you don’t have to,” Bryan said.
Online applications for the rural water associations are available on the MSDH website at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/30,0,76,1000.html.
Bill Moody, director of the MSDH Bureau of Public Water, explained the application process, stressing the urgency to apply.
“One of the main things this money has hovering over it is time, and time is short. The legislature, taking their marching orders from Congress, said we have to have all this money obligated by 2024 and we have to have it all spent by December of 2026,” he said.
City of Amory Utilities Manager Mike King said the 2026 deadline is going to be hard to fulfill.
“If there’s any influence we have in Washington to extend that...we’re in a hyperinflation scenario right now in this country. The supply chain issues are terrible. There’s probably not enough engineers to do all the engineering work to spend this accurately in this timeframe,” he said.
Bryan anticipates a deadline extension at the federal level for work to be completed, encouraging water providers to apply sooner than later.
“If you’ve already got projects started and you’ve got the plans and specifications and the plan is already done and you’re just coming for money for construction, it makes your life a whole lot easier. Just submit the project for construction because all of the legwork is already done,” Moody said.
Engineer Stanley Spradling, who serves several Monroe County water providers, encouraged rural water association boards to start acting upon resolutions and any other requirements for projects for the application process. He added any plans crossing wetlands will require an at least 90-day response from federal agencies.
Bryan also suggested for water associations to coordinate with adjacent providers to identify people who don’t have water service in coming up with plans.
There will be a point ranking system, and an in-state consulting firm will do blind ranking for applications.
Moody said the MSDH’s plans are to announce grant recipients every quarter beginning Oct. 1.
“Some of the projects going in are not going to have a high ranking and some of the projects are going to be high ranking. We’ve got some projects that are already designed, already been bid and have large amounts of rural development money, but they’re good projects and meet the criteria and you’re going to fund that. But these other projects that are coming in that are low ranking, what are you going to do with them? Are you going to kick them into the second quarter and hold them?,” Spradling asked.
Moody said such projects would be considered past the first deadline cycle of Sept. 16., adding there’s no way to obligate the entire $300 million by that date.
“The biggest thing is if you’ve got projects that you’ve started on that can be completed within the timeframe, those are the ones we’re going to want to see – the ones we can move on quickly,” he said. “If you’ve got pumps that have been rattling for a while, that should be a big focus. If you’ve got a well that’s 30 years old, that’s borrowed time.”
Shortly after counties and cities received notice of their ARPA allocations, there were a limited number of uses the money could be used, including water infrastructure improvements. In the process, rural water associations were asked by the county to come up with wish lists for needs.
Spending usages for cities and counties receiving less than $10 million in ARPA funds have since changed, and the opportunity came about this summer for water associations to directly apply for funds.
“We apologize for the frustration and all the information overload you were given at first,” said District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson recapping information the county first received.
Moody added additional funds will be added to the state drinking water revolving fund, and there is money to specifically address lead service lines.
“We’ll be signing a contract probably in the next week to have all the significantly deficient wells capped free at no charge,” he said addressing another need.