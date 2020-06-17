AMORY – Due to airing on the side of caution, the Amory Railroad Festival committee voted last week to postpone the 42nd festival to 2021. Like other springtime events, the Railroad Festival was postponed in March until an undetermined date ahead of its official April 2 kickoff due to the coronavirus.
While an August makeup date and scaled down two-day festival were both proposed, eight of the nine members of the festival committee present at last week’s meeting voted to forgo the festival until next year. Festival chairman Dr. Tommy Fugett, who led the meeting, abstained from voting.
“I full-heartedly wanted this year’s festival to be the one thing that started the process of getting back to normalcy in our community. This committee is made up of amazing, caring citizens, and their voices and concerns were heard and ultimately a decision was made not to have this year’s festival. Although I am disappointed with the decision to cancel, I respect each of the members and the decision that was made and continue to value the countless hours they volunteer each year to plan and execute a festival of this magnitude,” he said after the meeting.
The most important decision-maker was health concerns for not only festival-goers but who they’re in the company of afterwards.
“If we bring a lot of people downtown, it may not effect them personally, but what happens when they interact with others?,” said festival entertainment chairman Shawn Brannon. “There are plenty of people who want to have it. Too bad it’s not an easy situation. It’s complex.”
Had the Railroad Festival moved forward for 2020, the PBJ Happee Days Show carnival would have had to enforce certain regulations to adhere to social distancing and health regulations.
“Most people who enter the car show are 60 and up. I’m wondering what’s going to be the thought process for that age group? Are they going to want to be a part of a car show and talk to people one-on-one,” said car show organizer Johnny Frank Turman before the vote was taken. “It is a people-type event as much as it is visual.”
Other points influencing committee members’ decision to not have a festival this year included the potential of vendors not having as much business as they would during a regular year, summertime heat, competition with football season and the overall loss of revenue as Amory and Monroe County school districts’ students would have a school day the Friday of the festival.
Committee member Kelly Martin added another point by asking if the increased price of ground beef would impact food vendors. Unforeseen social distancing regulations for later in the year were also mentioned as no one knows now how they’d apply to the festival’s food court.
Committee member Alyssa Benedict mentioned other events in the region have been either been canceled for the year or postponed.
While pushing the Amory Railroad Festival to October was proposed, it was mentioned it would be in direct competition with Amory Main Street’s annual ChiliFest, planned for Oct. 29.
The date for next year’s Amory Railroad Festival has yet to be decided. However, T-shirts made for this year’s festival are available at Amory Main Street and the the Monroe Journal’s offices for $20 for sizes youth small through large and adult small through XL. Adult 2X and 3X are $22.