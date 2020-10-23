As of mid-week last week, 1,181 registered Monroe County voters had already cast absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 general election. Those choosing to vote in-person on Election Day can be assured COVID-19 safety measures will be in place at all of the county’s 26 polling precincts.
“As far as social distancing, we’ll be using approximately five signs at each precinct to keep everybody within a safe distance of each other. We’ll have a table set up at the entrance of each location where the poll worker will be sitting behind a sneeze guard with hand sanitizer and masks for any voters who don’t have their own,” said Monroe County Circuit Clerk Dana Sloan. “If somebody refuses to wear a mask, they can still come in and vote. Once you come in and use the sanitizer, we’ll have the six-foot social distancing markers up to the table.”
Poll workers at each voting precinct will be supplied with personal protective equipment.
The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office provided Monroe County with 153 KN-95 masks, 127 face shields and 800 gloves for poll workers; 1,200 masks available for voters; 93 two-liter bottles of hand sanitizer; 52 packs of safety wipes; 27 spray bottles; 26 units of germicide; and 19,000 pens for voters to either take with them after signing in or drop in a box to be cleaned.
Additionally, Sloan has ordered 120 extension cords in order to space voting machines out at polling places.
As of last week, the Monroe County Buildings and Grounds Department and county work center volunteers had made 104 plexiglass safeguards for the polling places also.
“We’ll have one-time use pen styluses which have been given by the state voters we’ll use. We will be using Q-tips to actually touch the machines to make your selections. Once you cast your ballot, you’ll throw the Q-tip in the garbage. After each voter, we’ll have someone cleaning the machines and cleaning the tables,” Sloan said.
Once a voter uses a voter access card, there will be a box for it to be placed in for poll workers to clean before it’s put back in circulation for the next voters.
“I think we have enough equipment and are prepared, so that shouldn’t slow down voting. We got some additional voter access cards from other counties that swapped over to the new DS-200 machines, so we didn’t have to buy any of those. I think we have enough supplies,” Sloan said.
She added Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson has provided additional supplies to help ensure safety on Election Day.
Those who opt to vote absentee still have time to do so ahead of the election.
In addition to normal business hours Mondays through Fridays, the circuit clerk’s office, located at the Monroe County Courthouse alongside Chestnut Street in Aberdeen, will be open for absentee voting Oct. 24 from 8 a.m. until noon and Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information, call 369-8695.