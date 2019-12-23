Editor’s note: This story is the seventh of a regular series focusing on public misconceptions dealing with law enforcement and the process agencies go through with their jobs.
According to Safesmartliving.com, the national average for a 911 response time is 10 minutes. While different circumstances such as traffic and other active calls may skew arrival time, local departments in Monroe County strive to be there as quickly as possible.
“A lot of times, we’ll be there in a minute or less and sometimes it may be 20 minutes, depending on the call, what’s going on, where you’re at, is everyone tied up on another call? In a perfect world, we’d have enough people that we’d get the response time down to five minutes. That’s a perfect world, and we don’t have that many to patrol.
“Every call is important. A lot of time people don’t understand and say, ‘It took you 15 minutes to get here.’ You look at the time of day and everyone is getting off work. To them, that call is important, but it may not be an emergency so you don’t get blue lights and sirens to blow through traffic to get to them. You have to make a judgment call about how do you respond to a call? You don’t want to endanger someone or cause a wreck trying to get up to a call where someone’s lawnmower is stolen,” said Monroe County Interim Sheriff Curtis Knight.
He added the non-emergency calls are just as important as any other, but there’s a safe way of responding that needs to be followed.
Knight said active fights, accidents and calls dealing with health and injuries are examples of emergency cases that constitute an officer to run lights and sirens.
“If you had an officer on the scene of a fight, domestic violence or shots fired, you’d want to get there as quickly as you can and run sirens to back them up for their safety,” Knight said.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responds to several alarm calls, and 95 percent of them are normally false alarms. Knight said the department has a log, and there are several homes prone to false alarms through weather or equipment.
“It’s one of those you don’t want to bust your tires getting there. Again, they’re all taken seriously and you would drive faster than the speed limit to get there,” he said.
Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle said officers strive to respond to calls within two to five minutes.
“We should be able to make it from one side of town to the other in five minutes,” he said. “When we first bring new officers in, we get them to know the streets and 10-codes and try to get them to the academy as soon as we can.”
Spreading out
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has three shifts, and deputies are assigned to different zones, which helps them familiarize themselves with the geographical area, from roads to what looks out of sorts.
“It makes for quicker response. They give out an address and know exactly where to go,” Knight said.
The Amory Police Department has a similar structure as far as geographical assignments.
“Not only is the whole city your responsibility but now you have an area that’s also your responsibility, so it creates that double check, cross check for officers. It gives you a place to be instead of everyone being in one corner of town, and that helps your response time as well,” said Amory Police Department Investigator Andy Long.
Additionally, dispatchers can see on a map where officers are, which helps identify who can make it to a call faster.
“Our goal is to arrive safely and arrive to all calls quickly. When you’re on the other line of the phone call, minutes seem like hours. If you have a robbery call, that’s a high-profile call. When the lady calls and thinks she has a prowler in the yard, to her, that’s worse than a robbery at the filling station. This is her house, so our goal is to arrive safe as quickly as we can. For the person who’s calling, that’s the biggest thing to them in the world at the time,” said Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen.
Since July 1, the Amory Police Department has answered 6,074 calls for service, and 5,716 were answered in less than five minutes. Twenty nine calls took 10 to 15 minutes and in that particular list, calls to come file a report were included. Of the total, 319 were answered in 10 to 15 minutes, and 10 took more than 15 minutes, which included a couple entailing the transporting of an inmate.
The Aberdeen Police Department usually has four officers on duty per shift.
“The car never never stops rolling. Our patrol cars average 60,000 to 70,000 miles per year,” Randle said.
The minimum number of deputies assigned to a shift with the MCSO is three or four.
“We like to double that during the day to cover everything that’s going on between court security and everything that’s going on in the county. Relief deputies come out during the day,” said Monroe County Chief Deputy Kevin Crook. “On weekend nights, sometimes we could have 10 to 12 certified deputies rolling. Besides our guys on shift, we have to have extra help from our part-time auxiliary deputies, and we’ve got some extra people on during the day to help cover courts.”
To improve response time in the county, Crook wants to deputize police officers to help serve outside their cities’ limits.
“One thing we’re hoping to do is swear in some of the officers from small departments like Smithville and Hatley to where they can go outside the city limits. It would help our response time tremendously,” Crook said.
Waiting is the hardest part
Given northeast Mississippi is a smaller area population-wise with fewer crimes compared to some metropolitan areas across the nation, the wait time to see an officer is shorter in comparison.
“There are a lot of departments out there that if you call for parking lot accidents to anything short of a violent crime, you get put in a waiting list, but that’s not anything you have to worry about here. There may be an occasion where a very low call may get put off a few minutes. There are some departments where if your house got broken into and it’s not actively happening, you may not see them until the next day,” Long said of some metropolitan departments across the nation.
He said a common misconception people have is officers are at the coffee or doughnut shop when they call for help.
“You’ve got guys on patrol and you’ve got one eating and they see that one guy finally getting his lunch at 2 in the afternoon. When he does get his call, he’s leaving. Not only do you miss your Christmases with your family but you normally miss your meals,” Long said.
In addition to responding to calls, officers have to fill out reports for the calls, adding to how time is devoted each day.
Long said there’s a self-drive in officers to arrive at the scene and find a suspect as soon as possible.
Bowen encourages people to report tips to law enforcement, and patrol ties back in with the neighborhood watch concept.
Long said several people aren’t aware of the number of calls law enforcement respond to in the course of a day.
“With the police reports [that run in the Monroe Journal], that’s stuff that’s generated on the public’s behalf. Then you start putting in calls we had to filter out because of privacy, then you start filtering in when we’re trying to deal with the speeders on X, Y, Z street, and that all falls in under patrol,” Long said.
Another misconception Long addressed is some people’s thoughts about when the police department is closed.
“Never. They’re patrolling 24/7, 365 days a year. There’s always somebody patrolling. I know in the late ‘90s, early 2000s, your local counties would go home at midnight. Even back then, your city wouldn’t send officers home. I wouldn’t know anybody who would do that now,” he said. “Everybody says that times are changing. It’s the same with law enforcement. It’s the same basics to serve and protect the community, but it’s totally changed to serve and protect a community today. It’s not just waiting on one person to call and say, ‘This is what I’ve got.’ You’ve got numerous calls during the day and night. It’s totally changed and it’s not like it was in Mayberry.”
Doing your part
Randle reminds people to yield to emergency vehicles while they’re in pursuit. He said at night, officers run blue lights to alert drivers and pedestrians.
“In the daytime, I tell them to turn on the sirens. We’ve got to look out for the elderly drivers because they try to get their business done during the day,” he said, adding a policy is to have the siren on when going through an intersection en route to a call.
He wants citizens and business owners to let him know if they have a problem with an officer’s response time.