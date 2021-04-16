ABERDEEN • Two individuals with Aberdeen ties were posthumously honored with Salute to Service Awards during an April 3 during a ceremony on the steps of Aberdeen City Hall.
This year’s Salute to Service honorees were the late Roger Cooperwood and the late Antonio Crayton.
Cooperwood was a mechanic who owned the former Central Gulf Service Station, an Aberdeen alderman, a police officer, a certified lay reader with the United Methodist Church and an NAACP member.
He died in 2013.
A pocket park near the intersection of Commerce and Maple streets, Cooperwood Court, was established in his honor last year.
Crayton lost his life on Feb. 13 while checking on a stranded motorist on the Tenn-Tom Waterway bridge. The bridge had patches of ice on it, and he was struck by a vehicle. He was a 2011 graduate of Aberdeen High School.
Approximately 70 people attended the event, which was hosted by the Aberdeen/Monroe County chapter of the NAACP.