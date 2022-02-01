LuEllen Childress, left, and Wilma McMillian were this year's recipients of Salute to Service Awards. They were honored as part of the Aberdeen/Monroe County chapter of the NAACP's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day ceremony.
ABERDEEN – As part of Jan. 17’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day program at Daniel Baptist Church, two people known for their behind the scenes roles were recognized with Salute to Service Awards.
This year’s recipients were Wilma McMillian and LuEllen Childress.
“Both of them epitomize the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. when it comes down to being others-center. Instead of being self-centered, they’re others-centered,” said the Rev. Dr. James Cook, president of the Aberdeen/Monroe County chapter of the NAACP after the event.
For years, Childress made a push for the Monroe County Children’s Vision Center.
“Mrs. Childress works quite often with minorities behind the scenes and has helped young people through a grant she acquired to get hearing and vision devices and was quite persistent with that. She also did work years ago to help put a family in a Habitat for Humanity house,” Cook said.
McMillian is a longtime employee of Renasant Bank, who Cook also described as a behind the scenes leader in the community.
“I would probably say that Wilma is not one of those who leads from the front, and it’s important that you have people who can lead from the rear, as well as from the middle. At first glance, because she’s a very mild mannered, sober, Christ-like person, she could be easily misunderstood as being a softie but she’s a person of great compassion who has helped numerous people in her community, in her church and in her occupation,” Cook said. “You can never tell when she’s not feeling well because she’s going to treat you the same all the time.”
He thanked Belle Memorial Funeral Home, Flora’s Collections, District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware, Aberdeen Barber Shop, Constable Herbert Harris, Judge Adrian Haynes and Daniel Baptist Church for their roles for the local Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day events.
“We had great participation. Dr. Stevie McKinney did an excellent job talking about the vision,” Cook said.
In recapping last week’s motorcade, he said it appeared to have been the biggest one yet.
A freedom march originally scheduled for Jan. 15, which was postponed due to incoming inclement weather, will still be held in early February.
“Because of the voting rights issue and because of voter suppression, things that should be no-brainers in 2022 are still issues we’re having to get out and bring about some awareness,” Cook said.
There are also plans for a unity walk/run Feb. 26, which Jeremy Belle and Michelle Stewart are helping coordinate.