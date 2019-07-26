ABERDEEN – Save Aberdeen Landmarks Chairman Dwight Stevens spoke to city officials July 16 regarding the former Phoenix Drugstore building, which is owned by the nonprofit. His purpose was to voice his side of a matter introduced June 18 to the board on behalf of a downtown business owner.
“A couple of meetings ago, Henry Hammack’s wife, Dianne, came to tell you that water was going from our building into her building,” he said. “We got up on the roof and took pictures of her roof, and it needs repair. Mr. Walter Lann, Big Walter, sat on this board from the time Save Aberdeen Landmarks was created all the way up to his death, and he told her continuously, ‘Fix your roof. Hire somebody to fix your roof.’ And she wants to say it’s our doing. This is her roof, and it needs repair.”
He wasn’t there to request board action but rather explain his side. He said there’s a 24-inch wall between the former drugstore building and the Hammacks’ business, Henry’s.
“I think Henry and Dianne are great people and I think we desperately need people like them, merchants, because you know we’ve got to have tax money. Every building we have in Aberdeen creates tax money,” Stevens said. “I’ve tried to talk to her, but she’s dead set that our building is causing her building to leak.”
In other business, city clerk Jackie Benson said there are remaining funds available from the recent improvement bond, and there will be a couple more projects coming.
In a related matter, city attorney Bob Faulks said he received an email from the Mississippi Municipal League regarding grant money. Benson said she received an email from Three Rivers Planning and Development District concerning rural development and said the city is applying for funding for a police car and has plans to apply for more grants.
Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett invited board members to an open house Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. at its depot.
During aldermen input, board members David Ewing, Jim Buffington and Carolyn Odom thanked Charles Scott for organizing the recent Taste of Aberdeen Family Reunion.