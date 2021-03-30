ABERDEEN – From downtown development to ongoing preservation projects, potential was a theme of March 15’s Save Aberdeen Landmarks meeting.
Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett gave an update on recent business activities and an upcoming planning meeting for a performing stage at Acker Park.
“We do have very few vacancies downtown. We have three places under construction and other than that, I’ve got two people wanting to buy a building,” she said. “Yesterday, I understand someone bought the old KFC building and will offer pizza.”
Aberdeen Main Street received a $25,000 grant last year for planning a stage at Acker Park. The USDA grant was through the Mississippi Main Street Association. Acker Park was adopted by Save Aberdeen Landmarks years ago and has since underwent improvements.
Tackett said a meeting for the project is planned for May.
“For us to get on the right path, you can’t start and worry about some of these things out here. We have got to worry about the foundation. If we can’t this foundation right, you aren’t going to get anything else right,” she said.
A Mississippi Main Street resource team and design firm Orion Planning + Design will help officials develop a plan and help find grant funding to implement it.
Tackett also talked about the potential of developing walking and bike paths through parts of downtown to encourage healthy living and more handrails for city sidewalks downtown.
Save Aberdeen Landmarks Chairman Dwight Stevens recapped the organization’s success story of preserving the Kimmel building years ago. It now houses three upstairs apartments and two downtown businesses generating income to pay off the project’s loan.
“Any project you start, you think you’ve got enough money but you never do,” he said. “Our initial loan was $265,000 and now we’re at $80,000. When we get the building paid for, we’ll have a pretty good income from that.”
Save Aberdeen Landmarks acquired ownership of the former Phoenix drugstore building downtown roughly a decade ago, but its restoration has stalled in recent years.
“We have turned it over and took it to a vote with board members and decided we have someone who is going to build it back. He’s going to put the floors and ceiling back and put the roof all the way back, and it’s going to be two store buildings. We don’t really care how we’re going to save these buildings. If it’s giving it away, we accomplished the saving of the building. That’s our biggest eyesore downtown,” Stevens said.
Also during the meeting, Traci Kent and Randy Emerson were elected to serve on the board, with Kent serving as secretary.
Toni Reece also spoke on behalf of the Aberdeen Animal Shelter and Rescue, saying efforts are underway to attract a veterinarian and pet groomer to town once a week. She added there will be a pet adoption day April 17.