The Small Business Administration has been working arduously in Mississippi with the devastation of the severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes that passed through the state this past March 24-25 specifically in the counties of, Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, Montgomery, Panola, and Sharkey.
SBA has approved well-over $19,244,000 to assist in the recovery efforts in these areas. The agencies understands there may be some businesses needing the assistance of a working capital loan in some of the contiguous counties of Attala, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clay, Grenada, Holmes, Issaquena, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Leflore, Lowndes, Quitman, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tunica, Washington, Webster, Yalobusha and Yazoo.
SBA partners, such as the Mississippi Small Business Development Centers, are working with businesses to meet their needs not just with disaster matters but teaching how SBA initiatives help small businesses succeed and empower future leaders.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&