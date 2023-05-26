The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced today it is temporarily closing its Business Recovery Center (BRC) in Aberdeen, Monroe County and Portable Loan Outreach Center (PLOC) in Rolling Fork, Sharkey County on Monday, May 29 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. The Centers will resume normal operations on Tuesday, May 30.
Until then, SBA’s friendly and knowledgeable Customer Service Representatives are available at the centers to answer questions, help apply for an SBA Disaster Loan, help upload documents, check an application’s status, and assist in completing reconsideration requests for the SBA Disaster Loan Program. SBA opened the center to assist Mississippi businesses and residents with damage from the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on March 24-25.
The disaster declaration covers Carroll, Humphreys, Montgomery, Monroe, Panola and Sharkey counties in Mississippi, which are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA. Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs): Attala, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clay, Grenada, Holmes, Issaquena, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Leflore, Lowndes, Quitman, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tunica, Washington, Webster, Yalobusha and Yazoo in Mississippi; and Lamar and Marion in Alabama.
Businesses and private nonprofit organizations of any size may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets.
For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.
Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed personal property.
Interest rates are as low as 4 percent for businesses, 2.375 percent for nonprofit organizations, and 2.375 percent for homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ and should apply under SBA declaration # 17836.
To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, applicants should register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app. If online or mobile access is unavailable, applicants should call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362. Those who use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services should call 800-621-3362.
Disaster loan information and application forms can also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (if you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services) or sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded from sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is May 25, 2023. The deadline to return economic injury applications is Dec. 26, 2023.
