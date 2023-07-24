Mississippi residents and businesses approved for a disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as a result of severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on March 24-25, 2023, have two years from the date of their loan approval to request an increase to prevent or minimize damages from similar disasters in the future.
Mitigation funds from the SBA are an affordable way for survivors to rebuild smarter, stronger and pay for improvements that protect life and property.
“The opportunity to include measures to help prevent future damage from occurring is a significant benefit of SBA’s disaster loan program,” said SBA Associate Administrator Francisco Sanchez, Jr. “I encourage everyone to consult their contractors and emergency management mitigation specialists for ideas and apply for an SBA disaster loan increase for funding.”
Businesses and homeowners may be eligible for a loan increase up to 20 percent of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA, to cover the cost of improvements. Examples of mitigation improvements may include hurricane-rated garage doors, hurricane shutters, or pressure-rated windows.
Also, mitigation can be used to install a safe room or storm shelter built to Federal Emergency Management Agency guidelines. To learn more about mitigation options visit sba.gov/mitigation.
For more information, call 800-659-2955 (if you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services) or email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov and ask about increasing your SBA disaster loan for mitigation purposes.
