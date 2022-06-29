An ongoing six-month Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigation spanning throughout at least eight states led to an increasing number of local arrests last week and evidence of the risks associated with buying and selling merchandise online.
Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said local scammers have preyed on people selling newer model motorcycles, ATVs and side by sides on Facebook Marketplace for the pay off or in times of dire need.
“With a lot of these situations, they’re taking advantage of these people that need the money now. People just bought it, but something happened. One person put it in the Facebook post about his wife having brain surgery, so they have to sell their side by side. The next line is, ‘Hey buddy, I hate to hear that. We’ll help you out,’” he said.
Monroe County Chief Deputy Billy Richey said people should be cautious when selling goods online.
“They’re looking for, ‘I’ll pay off your financial institution and we’ll wire the funds and when it clears, I’ll pick up the bike.’ Then Harley [Davidson] calls and says, ‘It’s good, it’s here.’ You give me the bike and by the time my bank contacts Harley and says they’re pulling the funds back because they were never here, I’m gone with your bike. Then Harley calls to say the money isn’t here and you still owe me for that note,” he said.
Victims have been scammed out of motorcycles and ATVs ranging from $27,000 to $35,000 while still owing the payoff amounts.
“That’s life changing for people when they owe $25,000 and don’t have a product. Now they’ve got to hire a lawyer to figure out how to deal with that,” Richey said. “There’s a lot of things the victim has to deal with we don’t see.”
Suspects in the case have either kept the motorcycles and ATVs or sold them to others.
Items illegally acquired by suspects and sold have been posted as repossessed and priced at low values.
“If someone says that, you should be alarmed – a $42,000 motorcycle for $9,500. That’s a good time to call law enforcement to say, ‘This guy is trying to sell me something for a ridiculously low amount, and I think something is up,’” Crook said.
Suspects used fake names, phone numbers, Facebook profiles and locations to pose as legitimate buyers.
“They use fake profiles with family pictures. They’ll find somebody else out there and start snagging his pictures to build another persona. It looks legit. They’re working so hard to hustle folks and could be great at anything else and make a good living,” Crook said.
He added some Facebook profiles were set up to reflect professional business people.
“How many legit business people do you know who take pictures of $20s and $100 bills going down their arm and put it on Facebook? They’re putting a target on themselves, and we appreciate that a lot. They want the fame and notoriety that comes with that fast money, and we’ll help make them famous,” Crook said.
The MCSO was first notified by a local business that someone stole their bank account information and made numerous fraudulent purchases totaling approximately $400,000.
The investigation led to instances of fraudulent purchases in states such as Florida, California and Michigan linked back to three different groups in the Aberdeen area.
The MCSO is working to reconnect owners with their merchandise.
“A lot of different jurisdictions aren’t helping. They say it’s a civil case or give some other reason not to pursue it. From the get-go, it’s false pretense and somebody fake contacted you and gave you a fake name about buying this thing. Plus, they’re using another person’s money to buy it, so there’s two crimes happening right there,” Crook said.
Crook said lending companies the department has dealt with haven’t shown much concern about the instances.
Thus far, Christopher Devontae Bradley, a.k.a. Big Money Bunny, 26, of Aberdeen/Tupelo, was charged with nine counts of felony false pretense. He is being held without bond.
Janiqua Edmond, 21, of Aberdeen was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and is out on a $5,000 bond.
Shaquayne Shadrick Ware, 27, of Aberdeen was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and. He is out on a $50,000 bond.
Antoine T. Griffin Jr., 27, of Prairie/Aberdeen was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and two counts of felony false pretense. He is out on a $50,000 bond.
Derrick Dewayne Davis Jr., 23, of Prairie was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Additional arrests are expected to follow.
The MCSO has grown through equipment and training in cyber crimes to work the case, which will lead to better handling such cases. Richey expressed thanks to the board of supervisors for its support in continued training.