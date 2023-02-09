Editor’s note: To protect the scam victim’s identity, Thomas Turner is not his real name.
AMORY – A decorated U.S. Navy veteran with 20 years of service is on the rebound after falling prey to years of scam artists who left him destitute.
Thomas Turner, 88, served tours of duty in Korea and Vietnam during the 1950s and ‘60s, when his right leg was wounded by gunfire. The Mantachie native lived in Norfolk, Virginia and San Antonio, Texas but returned home to Mississippi to be a caregiver for an aunt and uncle.
“I like it in Amory but in 2006, things went south for me,” he said.
His house was broken into, his medications were stolen, and his daughter died.
To make Turner’s situation worse, he suspects he was a victim of identity theft, which made him a target of scammers who cleverly manipulated him into destitution when promises to manage his finances turned out to be lies.
“My checks started coming up short. In 2021, I had a disability check stolen but I got it back,” he said.
Turner was contacted by a scammer impersonating an Internal Revenue Service agent who conned him into sending payments to prevent prosecution for unpaid taxes, so he thought.
The scammer continually called close to the time Turner received his monthly check, threatening him if he violated their arrangement. In seven years, it cost Turner thousands of dollars. Banking apps were installed on his phone without his knowledge, creating a pipeline for scammers to funnel his money.
“They even took my house rent, and I got evicted. I’ve got no idea of how much money I’ve lost,” he said.
He ended up in court to respond to landlord complaints about delinquent payments.
Monroe County Justice Court Judge Brandon Davis connected Turner with veterans service officer Jason Sullivan, who worked with investigators from the Amory Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to research Turner’s cellphone to find clues.
“I’ve not seen a scamming case like this in the 10 years I’ve been here,” Sullivan said.
Looking over all available records that could be found, Sullivan estimates scammers extorted as much as $3,000 at a time. He was also living in fear from scammers’ dire threats if he did not cooperate.
“We summoned Amory police investigator Andy Long to meet with us on this case, but Mr. Turner left before he could get here. Mr. Turner just disappeared back into the general population,” Sullivan said.
When Turner became completely destitute, he packed his things on a walker someone gave him and trudged to the Amory Police Department.
“He was cold, wet and hungry. Not only was he malnourished and dehydrated but had gone without the medications he needed for his diabetes for over a year because they had been stolen out of his mailbox before he could get them out,” Sullivan said.
He ultimately took Turner for medical attention to assess his needs as the investigation resumed.
“I’m gratified by the response of the community to this case. We’ve had various people pitch in to help out of their concern for him. He’s a humble, quiet man who doesn’t want to have to ask for help,” Sullivan said.
MCSO Investigator Cherylann Roberson is assisting in the case and was able to recover nearly $1,300 to date for Turner.
“She was there to take a call for Mr. Turner on his phone from the scammer. She told him that the law was on the case and would be tracking down the caller’s location when the caller hung up. He had identified himself as George, who worked for the Internal Revenue Service,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan said Monroe County authorities have worked with the Columbus office of the Social Security Administration to establish a secure account for Turner so that his benefits as a retired veteran are no longer in jeopardy.
Turner’s nearest relatives live in Virginia, where he hopes to go to get the affairs for his late daughter finalized.
“We work with Veteran’s Affairs officers nationwide. We don’t just turn loose a veteran; we put together a battle hand-off ceremony to a safe place that gives a veteran the respect he or she deserves,” Sullivan said, adding it’s a support system designed to follow veterans throughout life. “We’re not going to lose him again. It’s a fine line.”
Be leery of promises
Vulnerable people, most of whom are elderly and live on fixed incomes, often fall victim to scams through promises. As the saying goes, “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” scams are no exception.
Long offers tips for citizens to be aware of scammers and how to combat them.
“First of all, no government agency will every contact you by phone to do business. Chances are, the agency will already have all of the information about you,” he said. “When they say, ‘I’m with ______, you better check it out first. Unfortunately, technology outruns vulnerable people who are surfing the web. Consequently, vulnerable people that feel threatened will comply with the bullying.”
He said extortion schemes often start with an overseas party offering to act as a go-to person to help vulnerable people take care of business. In Turner’s case, he was mailing large sums of money to Texas and Jamaica.
“If they ask for money to be mailed to an address that is not a government entity, don’t do it. It can be a chain of middlemen, and all will lose money to the originator in the process,” Long said.
He said the biggest way to look out for a vulnerable loved one is to get a legal proxy or guardian in place through an attorney for protection while the family member is competent enough to take care of legal business.
“If victims of crime don’t cooperate with law enforcement, our hands are tied. We can only go so far,” Long said.
Scam victims can file complaints through the Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.IC3.gov.