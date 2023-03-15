AMORY – A Main Street staple and several high school seniors from throughout Monroe County shared the spotlight March 11 through the Junior Auxiliary of Amory’s Charity Ball, held at the Old National Guard Armory. This year’s event featured a Kentucky Derby theme.
The event raises funds for the group’s service projects, including the Back to School Bash – a kickoff to the new school year including a parade, free school supplies and games at Frisco Park – and Santa’s Helpers, which provides Christmas gifts for local children in need.
Local business owner Carla Glasgow, who operates Shelter Insurance, is this year’s Outstanding Citizen of the Year.
A supporter and advocate of small businesses, she has provided service to Amory for more than 30 years. Her affiliations include roles with Amory Main Street, Kiwanis of Amory and the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce.
Glasgow also provided space years ago in Vinegar Bend, which led to the creation of a pocket park highlighting Amory’s connection to blues music. She also helped in securing an entranceway marker, which is featured on the Mississippi Blues Trail.
Additionally, she has provided support for dementia organizations, both locally and statewide.
This year’s Royal Court, comprised of female high school seniors, were Callie Beasley, Baylee Cresap, Parker Ford, Payton Ford, Ali Holton, Maggie Kate Cummings, Triniti McGee, Layken Meaders, Emma Pinkerton, Karsen Sanders and Kami Wilf, all of Amory High School; Clover McGowan and Jaidan Sanders, both of Hamilton High School; Bella Oliver and Alyssa Robertson, both of Hatley High School; and Lillian Alexander, Chloe Reeder and Alivia Tipton, all of Smithville High School.
Ford was awarded a $2,500 Junior Auxiliary Outstanding Performance scholarship. She was also awarded an additional $500 in scholarship money, which was sponsored by Northstar Healthcare.
Cummings was awarded the Raising the Bar scholarship, sponsored by local attorney Sarah Cline Stevens, totaling $2,500.
Oliver and Beasley were awarded $500 Crown Club scholarships. Holton was awarded a $500 Crown Club Service and Leadership scholarship.
Also through Junior Auxiliary scholarships, Layken Sanders was awarded $750, Cresap was awarded $1,000, and Reeder was awarded $1,500.
Pinkerton, Tipton and Jaidan Sanders were each awarded $500 Crown Club Outstanding Service scholarships.
While Robertson was awarded a $500 Crown Club Hours of Service scholarship, Alexander was awarded a $750 Crown Club Hours of Service scholarship.
Karsen Sanders was awarded $500 in scholarship money through the Crown Club.
Wilf was awarded $300 in Crown Club scholarships, which were sponsored by Tubb Family Dentistry and JCL Construction. McGee was awarded $350 in scholarship money, sponsored by Priority Family and Urgent Care.
McGowan was awarded a $500 scholarship, which was sponsored by Ken’s Auto Sales.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.