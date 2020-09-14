There is little doubt that a school bus is the safest way for a child to get to and from school. In contrast to a safe ride, there is risk involved for passengers getting on an off, especially on busy streets.
According to Nettleton School District Transportation Director Mark Hitt, the most important thing for drivers approaching school buses to remember is to slow down.
“I know people are in a hurry, but we must remember that young riders are only steps away from extreme danger when getting on an off of a bus,” he said. “It’s the most likely place where a child could be hurt or killed, and one incident is too many.”
When a bus is preparing to stop, the driver turns on two yellow lights, which indicate approaching drivers need to be prepared to stop. For school buses with lights flashing on a four-lane highway, the opposite lanes do not have to stop.
When students are getting on or off a bus, the red lights are flashing and the stop arm is out. When the bus driver sees everything is clear, the door is opened and the student exits the front of the bus, if crossing the road. The bus driver cannot turn off the stop light and sign until the student is safely clear of traffic and safely in the driveway.
“Drivers running stop arms is a continual problem,” Hitt said.
The penalties for passing a stopped school bus include a fine and the possibility of jail time.
Amory Assistant Police Chief Nick Weaver, who is familiar with complaints about traffic and school buses, said passing a stopped school bus with warning lights activated is a misdemeanor offense that carries a hefty fine.
“Every year, we have issues of drivers running stop arms and lights. We will be heavily enforcing school bus safety again this year,” he said.
Weaver emphasizes for motorists to remain stopped until riders are off the street, even if the bus has already moved on to its next stop.
“It’s easy just to do the right thing,” he said.
Captain John Bishop of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office stresses that drivers approaching a stopped school bus pay attention to children on the ground around the bus.
“Make sure the kids are off the street before you move along,” he said.
Bishop said the times when buses are on the road during morning hours of 6:30 to 8 and afternoons from 3 to 4:30 p.m. are when law enforcement is on increased alert.
Sheriff Kevin Crook added a simple but important maxim.
“Just obey the signals,” he said.
The consistent use of cell phones is viewed as a major distraction to safe driving. Per legislation passed in 2015, sending or reading text messages, emails or social media messages while driving in Mississippi is subject to a $100 fine, although making and receiving phone calls is still legal.
Aberdeen School District Chief Operations Officer Willie Brandon urges drivers to exercise patience on behalf of the children.
“Kid are the most precious cargo there is,” he said.
He added that if a driver observes unsafe behavior of children at bus stops, a call to the school district just might help to keep a child from getting hurt or killed as a result of horseplay.
According to the American Safety Council, drivers should never assume what other drivers may do. Drivers should never insist on the right of way nor attempt to force their way into traffic, especially if a school bus is near.
Hitt said school bus drivers have a two-fold responsibility.
“Drivers must monitor their riders as well as road conditions. It’s a thankless responsibility for a driver,” he said.