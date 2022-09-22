Qualifying recently ended for seats on local school boards, which will be part of Nov. 8’s general election ballot. Also, a series of important election dates begin next week.
For the Monroe County School Board, Renee Brasfield Harris is running unopposed for the District 1 seat. Sitting school board member Butch Palmer is not seeking reelection.
For the school board’s District 2 seat, Sam A. Mitchell and Cassandra Morris will face each other.
In August, the Monroe County School Board accepted Mickey Miller’s resignation from the seat, which was already scheduled to be up for election this year.
As far the Nettleton School Board’s District 1 seat, sitting member Willie Brandon Jr. submitted a petition to the Monroe County Circuit Clerk’s office, but it lacked the needed number of signatures to be on the ballot.
For the District 3 seat on the Nettleton School Board, which is in Lee County, Gary Scott Jr. qualified.
Fred Mitchel Gandy qualified for a seat on the Okolona School Board representing a portion of Monroe County.
In addition to the local school board seats, November’s ballots will include the U.S. Congress District 1seat, the Mississippi Court of Appeals District 1 seat and positions for district chancery and circuit court judges.
Absentee voting at the Monroe County Circuit Clerk’s office, located at the Monroe County Courthouse in Aberdeen, begins Sept. 26. The circuit clerk’s office will be open Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. until noon for absentee voting, and the deadline for in-person absentee voting is Nov. 5 at noon.
Nov. 15 at 5 p.m. is the deadline to receive absentees returned by mail. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Nov. 8.
Nov. 15 is also the deadline for people who cast affidavit ballots to show ID at the circuit clerk’s office for their votes count.
The circuit clerk’s office will be open Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. for voter registration.
The deadline to register to vote in person is Oct. 10, and the circuit clerk’s office will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. that day. The deadline to register to vote for a Nov. 29 runoff, if needed, is Oct. 31.
For those registering to vote by mail, applications must be postmarked by Oct. 11, due to the timing of Columbus Day, Oct. 10, being a federal holiday.
For those serving in the military and overseas citizens, the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 29.
