As Census Day approaches on April 1, the Monroe Journal is presenting a series of stories stressing the importance of participation for an accurate count. Accurate census counts translate to a number of benefits such as funding for roads, grants and education. The effects of the census resonate for several years to come.
Every 10 years, the U.S. census count documents populations and demographics of towns, counties and states. A number of areas impacting communities such as education, health care, federal funding and government representation are dependent on accurate census counts, and individuals not participating could add up to adverse effects on the places they call home.
Superintendents of public schools serving Monroe County students weighed in on why participation in the 2020 census is important to students for the next several years to come.
“You don’t feel the effect the day before the census or the day after, but it is a 10-year count. A few years down the road, you may feel the effects whether you realize it or not. You may feel the effects and blame it on something else, and it might actually have something to do with this count,” said Nettleton School District Superintendent Tim Dickerson.
According to Monroe County Superintendent of Education Brian Jernigan, approximately 25 percent of our population did not participate in the 2010 census. Amory School District Superintendent Ken Byars agreed with Jernigan about participation in the last census tally.
“We were significantly underrepresented,” he said.
Even though potential redistricting for political districts pertaining to some city-, county- and state-elected positions may change as a result of deviations through the census, Jernigan does not anticipate any changes in school district boundaries.
Counting on funding
The more accurate the population count of an area is, the more potential funding and benefits that area could receive in return, including public schools.
“Based on our population size, we could get more or less money depending on how many actually participate in the census. If we don’t have an accurate count, we could stand to lose a good bit of money,” Dickerson said.
He added $2,500 to $2,700 could be lost per child not counted within the Nettleton School District, which could pose financial strains.
According to Jernigan’s research, an accurate census count makes a sizable difference for every school district.
“There is over $675 billion on the table every year for schools, hospitals and fire departments across the nation. That amounts to about $2,700 in funding lost for every child not counted,” he said, echoing Dickerson’s statements.
Byars said an accurate census count impacts school districts’ funding in three areas.
“We have funding for every school for food service and special education, as well as title funding for our lower elementary grades for teacher assistants. Federal title funds supplement state and local funding to ensure students from low-income families succeed academically. The beginning years are a child’s educational foundation,” he said.
Byars furthermore pointed out the Statistics in Schools program from the U.S. Census Bureau, which uses census statistics to create classroom materials for grades pre-K through 12.
New resources added for this school year range from a storybook and music video for children in preschool and the early grades to extra assistance for English language learners and adult English for students for whom English is a second language.
Technology advances often through a number of ways, including ways benefiting education. Through time, components become more expensive and obsolete, and school districts don’t receive enough funding to keep up with annual upgrades.
“It’s basically, ‘What are we going to do to help our students succeed?’ That might mean hiring extra staff for teachers – some teachers are through the funding. It might mean providing professional development for our teachers. It may mean buying equipment to help our students learn inside the classrooms such as interactive boards or Chromebooks,” Dickerson said.
For school districts, census counts play mostly into federal funding, but they also include grant availability and support from the state.
“Everybody needs to be involved in it. It’s real dollars that go not just for education but hospitals and representation at a state and national level,” said Aberdeen School District Superintendent Jeff Clay. “Undercuts could put schools at risk of losing millions of dollars.”
Pushing the message
Just like other entities, school districts will be pushing the importance of the census to their students and parents leading up to April 1.
Jernigan said getting the message out to the families of the students will begin with public service announcements.
“We want to get our parents familiar with what protocol to expect. First of all, citizens will be encouraged to use online or telephone options. If they don’t participate that way, they will receive printed forms by mail. Finally, door-to-door outreach will be done if response is not received by other means,” Jernigan said.
He added information about the census will also be incorporated into social studies lessons to brief students on ways to help their parents to participate.
“We need everybody counted in our area, including the kids; that’s newborn up. Everybody counts. If we get everybody counted, it could mean possibly more money for our school district,” Dickerson said.
On the government representation end, Dickerson said school districts need that support as well from local, state and national leaders.
“Please, please participate. It will make a difference in our entire community and it will certainly impact schools but the whole community also,” Clay said.