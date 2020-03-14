This story has been updated since its original posting.
Out of caution of the COVID-19 strain of the coronavirus, the Aberdeen, Amory, Monroe County and Nettleton school districts have extended spring break.
For Aberdeen and Monroe County, students will report back March 18. Following a state of emergency issued by Gov. Tate Reeves, the Amory and Nettleton school districts extended their spring breaks throughout the entire week.
With the case of the Aberdeen School District, the coronavirus situation is being monitored on a regular basis, and the number of extended spring break days could potentially change.
In addition to instructional time, all extracurricular activities are suspended.
Nettleton School District Superintendent Tim Dickerson announced through the district's Facebook all after school activities and practices are suspended through at least March 22. It also noted all field trips and out of state school-related travel is cancelled.
During a Saturday morning meeting, the Aberdeen School Board also approved to continue pay for licensed and non-licensed district employees due to the situation being an emergency closure.
Aberdeen School District Superintendent Jeff Clay said administrators will meet Monday to make sure all strategies are aligned for the best interest of students, parents, the school district and the community. Additionally, there will be a meeting that day with custodial services to discuss additional cleaning.
School board member Sandra Peoples added the need for additional cleaning on school buses.
On Tuesday, there will be a professional development day for district employees for nurses to explain social distancing and the best hygiene practices, as recommended by the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention, which will be passed down to students.
Several school districts throughout Mississippi have extended spring break as a precaution against the coronavirus.