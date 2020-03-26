Monroe County’s schools continue to provide for their students with free meals despite the continued suspension of class. While schools are out until April 17, districts are offering grab-and-go lunches.
Aberdeen School District employees manned a drive-up station at Aberdeen High School beginning last week, handing out bagged lunches from 10:30 a.m. until noon.
“We felt like this is the right thing to do to offer lunch to our students at this time,” said ASD Superintendent Jeff Clay, who added last week he was exploring the option of pickup spots within the district.
The Amory School District began serving drive-thru meals at no cost for all children younger than 18 during the current school closure. Amory’s service began March 23 at West Amory Elementary School weekdays from 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Children must be present to claim their meals, but they do not have to be an Amory School District student. No identification will be required to receive a meal.
The Monroe County School District also made grab-and-go lunches available beginning March 23 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville’s campuses.
Nettleton School District Superintendent Tim Dickerson said the district will serve free to-go lunches to students 18 and younger in a drive-thru fashion on Mullen Avenue between the upper elementary and high school buildings.
Last week, free lunches were served from Netty Nutrition for Nettleton students.
This will take place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday thru Friday. The child must be in the vehicle in order to receive his or her food.
In addition to school lunches, Aberdeen Elementary School posted on its Facebook page that there are weekly paper and pencil packets for grades kindergarten through third grade available for pickup at the school each day from 9 a.m. until noon. Teacher volunteers also dropped off packets at Southview Apartments and the Aberdeen Housing Authority.