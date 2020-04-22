Gov. Tate Reeves announced the closure of school buildings for the remainder of the ‘19-’20 school year last week out of precaution of COVID-19, leaving school districts throughout the state with a number of challenges, such as contingency plans for graduations, for example.
While some details are yet to be finalized in several regards, school districts serving Monroe County students are taking their approaches to the governor’s directives.
“Everybody that I have talked to in the school district who is a stakeholder, from parents up to business owners, has been extremely appreciative of anything we have been able to do. They have all been very understanding with us throughout the circumstances,” said Amory School District Superintendent Ken Byars.
He added school district superintendents throughout the state will have a virtual meeting with Mississippi Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright April 27 to talk about further plans.
“The unfortunate thing with this is it changed the way everyone does business. We’re still going to operate to make sure the kids learn and grow,” said Aberdeen School District Superintendent Jeff Clay.
With buildings closed for the remainder of the school year, districts are taking different approaches for students and teachers to reclaim possessions.
Monroe County Superintendent of Education Brian Jernigan said parents can contact principals and teachers to make arrangements to get items. The Aberdeen School District is working on closeout procedures for students and teachers to get what they have left in classrooms while following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards.
The Nettleton School District is still finalizing a plan for students to reclaim items but has already returned essential items back to students. The Amory School District is finalizing plans for students to get their possessions, but Byars said what’s left is very minimal.
“Our folks have been really good being patient and helping us do the things we need to do, and we just ask for them to continue to be patient. It’s new to us like everybody else, and we’re trying to do everything we can to continue to serve the community, even though we are having to serve them in new and different ways,” said Nettleton School District Superintendent Tim Dickerson.
Ending senior years
Even though precise details are being finalized, Aberdeen High School’s May 22 graduation is still on track, but it will be a drive-in movie-type showing of each senior accepting his or her diploma edited with the rest of the ceremony.
“We’ll have the kids come in with less than 10 family members in the auditorium. There will be a videographer filming as they have their name called out and they walk across the stage to get their diploma. We’ll still have the valedictorian and salutatorian give their speeches, and it will all be edited together,” Clay said. “Initially, we talked about a ceremony when it’s safe, but we have students who have committed to the military and we don’t know where everyone will be once it is safe. It’s not the best scenario, but these students have earned the right to hear their names called out and walk across the stage.”
Byars is committed to having a graduation ceremony for Amory’s senior class.
“We are going to graduate, which is all I can say at this point. We are committed to having a ceremony at the first available time we can and do it right,” Byars said. “Many schools are doing virtual things, and there is nothing wrong with that, but I would prefer to honor our senior class the same way we have honored every senior class in the history of the school district. We know it probably can’t happen on time in May, but that’s our intention to honor them that way.”
Jernigan said scheduling firm dates for graduation activities is delayed, but senior sponsors and class officers are giving input for the best ways to have them.
“We want to have a formal graduation. We want to do right by our kids as best we possibly can. I would like to do it before July if possible,” Jernigan said during last week’s Monroe County School Board meeting.
He receives daily offers from vendors to do a virtual graduation for the district but added he deletes them as they come.
Nettleton is still working on its plans for a graduation ceremony, and the options include either doing something virtually or a larger ceremony when social distancing restrictions are relaxed.
“We have a little bit of a plan but still need to talk to other folks and see if it’s something we can come up with,” Dickerson said. “We don’t want to throw something together just to say we did it and we want to put something together that they can be proud of.”
He encouraged senior parents to stay in touch with Nettleton High School guidance counselor Kenya Topps, who has been working with them on scholarship opportunities. Dickerson also hopes to be able to recognize seniors who receive scholarships in some way, possibly by a virtual means planned by the high school.
“Mrs. Topps has done a good job of having those scholarship opportunities available and helping them get as much scholarship money as they can,” he said. “She has been in good contact with the seniors and their parents.”
Monroe County School District personnel are in communication with students and entities regarding scholarships.
Clay said colleges and organizations will alert students of any scholarships they’re receiving. As far as Aberdeen High School senior activities such as prom and the senior walk, there are no plans to have them.
“We hate it. They’ve worked really hard over the past 12, 13 years. There’s a lot of tradition they were expecting. We want to do anything we can in this unchartered territory to celebrate,” he said.
Byars added that he would be open to doing other senior activities that were missed if possible within the guidelines and if time permits.
Educating from a distance
The Monroe County School Board met hours after the governor’s announcement and approved a preliminary contingency plan, which focuses mostly on required distance learning. Jernigan crafted the plan, which includes printed lesson packets with required assignments every two weeks.
“We’re going to push them out 10 days at a time and receive it back and give out an additional two weeks, which will get us wrapped up to the end of school,” Jernigan said. “Our teachers are working with all students to ensure they have success. We’re just trying to meet the needs for our students now for this third-week term.”
Due to lack of internet availability to many Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville students, the district’s printed lesson plans guarantee students can continue learning throughout the remainder of the school year.
“Per the surveys received, we are at a disadvantage since a little less than 50 percent of our students across the district have access to online learning,” Jernigan said. “We are endeavoring to respond to the governor’s directives.”
With the timing of school suspension, the majority of lessons have been taught for the school year.
“Ninety-five percent of course standards are taught by spring break. The final nine weeks concentrate on review and targeted instruction. We are trying to be as fair and equitable as possible with all our students. As always, it falls on the teacher that learning is occurring with fidelity,” Jernigan said.
State standards are being relaxed for this unprecedented time to grant grades for finished class work without students having to pass state assessments to complete the course. Teachers will also get a break in the form of a one-year extension for license renewals and professional development continuing education credits, according to discussion during last week’s Monroe County School Board meeting.
The Aberdeen School Board previously discussed a long-range plan to ensure devices for each student, and a goal is finding a way for students to have access to connectivity. As far as the district’s distance learning plan in the meantime, it will continue the same approach it took following the extended spring break.
“We’ve already sent documentation of what we’re doing to the state. The district will continue a hybrid of packets for grades K through 8, and Aberdeen High School will continue using Google Classroom,” Clay said. “We’re allowing students the opportunity to increase their grades. No student’s grade will drop.”
Dickerson is finalizing the next phase of distance learning for his district, which will include a combination of online resources and passing out instructional packets. The plan is for the next phase to be more student specific.
“Our first packets were mostly grade specific and then subject specific to the higher grades. We’re still going to put out general information for each grade, but we’re trying to reach out to all of our people and figure out if there’s anything we need to help focus on, like a subject they need extra help in,” Dickerson said. “We had a good response the first time, and we understand that we have some parents who want their child to work on things to stay sharp and have something educational to do but that there are others who are not in that same circumstance and maybe even wondering where to get their next meal from. We understand both circumstances but are making instruction available to those who are able and want to have the opportunity to continue their education.”
The Amory School District plans to keep its current practice of distance learning going.
“We have an online option and a hard paper-style packet option for anything that we teach,” Byars said. “Parents can get the choice of either or do both. Most have chosen the electronic format, unless they do not have internet capabilities, then they choose the hard packet.”
Feeding different kinds of needs
After spring break was extended, local school districts began feeding programs that were all suspended following the statewide shelter-in-place. There are different plans for bringing them back.
Clay said Aberdeen’s program will be two days a week and provide enough lunches for five days. When it starts back, it will be held at remote sites.
“We have to continue to look at numbers and think about the safety of our employees,” Byars said. “I will have to stay in touch with [Amory School District Food Service Director] Steve Stockton on that and am not sure what the date will be on resuming that.”
Dickerson is working on plans to resume Nettleton’s lunch program.
“We badly want to resume the lunches, but it won’t look like what we did before. We were previously handling out hot lunches, but I don’t see us being able to do that safely,” he said. “We have to consider the safety of not just our staff, but the people we are giving the lunches to. We are working to put something together though.”
The future of Monroe County School District’s feeding program depends on what the future of COVID-19 has in store. Jernigan said it will be reevaluated and if it is started back, it will most likely be held a couple of times a week.
As far as summer school plans, districts don’t have their plans finalized yet.
“You have to know you can do it before you can organize it,” Byars said of ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. “We have traditionally always had it for kids that missed the passing mark in grades six through 12, more of an extended school year type of thing. We charge a tuition because you are having to pay teachers outside of their normal contract, so finances and uncertainty both would be an issue. We could possibly be doing many things this summer, but we just don’t know for sure yet.”