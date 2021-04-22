ABERDEEN – Last week, newly elected Mayor Charles Scott rode through the city with public works director Richard Boone to identify needs to make Aberdeen look its best. Scott’s long-term goal is for an approach beginning with public works to spill over citywide – best practice.
“The procedure we’ll have is SOPs for each director – standard operating procedures,” he said. “Best practices will make our whole city more efficient in using our equipment, our personnel and spending our taxpayer money in generating more of a tax base and make us more business-friendly.”
In addition to devising a plan for new equipment, he’s also developing a plan for more training throughout the city’s departments.
“We’re going to step our game up, get the right equipment and start cleaning up our city. Over the next few days, I will be talking with the rest of our city directors about their equipment and personnel,” Scott said.
He is coordinating with the Mississippi Development Authority to re-initiate asset mapping for Aberdeen. He also plans to have a series of power lunches addressing economic development, community development and image remodeling.
“The goal is for everything we’ve talked about during the campaign, we want those power lunches to start bringing home the meat and potatoes of what’s happening with the people who are already doing things for the city,” Scott said.
In terms of economic development, he wants to strengthen relationships with county and state entities and develop the port.
“At the conclusion of the asset mapping, it will give us a clear view of our resources, along with the resource of information to go after various grants,” he said. “We will strengthen our relationship with the county. That is probably one of our most valuable resources beyond the Tenn-Tom Waterway.
Scott is also in the process of coordinating COVID-19 vaccination days locally and plans to continue improvements at the Aberdeen Sportsplex.
As far as short-term goals, Scott wants the residents to be more mindful of the city.
“There are so many things out there, and we want our citizens to feel good about coming home, especially those who work in other areas of this region,” he said.
He cited other community-building efforts such as volunteering opportunities through the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry and events such as citywide cleanup days.
During a busy Saturday morning April 10, Scott participated in the citywide cleanup day; visited with those participating in a catfish tournament on Aberdeen Lake and a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Nostalgia Shoppe; and spoke to a group of Ladies Auxiliary members at a district meeting at American Legion Post 26.
“I thanked them for their service, and our America wouldn’t be what it is if it wasn’t for your service,” he said of the Ladies Auxiliary visit. “When you look at our city, that’s the same approach we have to take – service.”
He noted the work of board of aldermen members, Aberdeen Main Street and the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau about efforts to make the city better.