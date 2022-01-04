Amory Food Pantry volunteer Jimmy Williams, left, works with Division BB41 Sea Cadets Payton Parker, Kaleb Trustey and Julian Abas as they earn their first community service hours. The cadets cleaned the food pantry after helping to restock the shelves.
AMORY – Members of the local U.S. Naval Sea Cadets earned community service hours Dec. 11 while helping the Amory Food Pantry prepare for its Christmas distribution day. Cadets got their first opportunity to earn community service hours by restocking shelves and cleaning the food pantry.
“Thirty hours of community service earns a ribbon. Hours can be earned individually or through group participation such as we did at the pantry,” said Malinda Abas, who serves as commanding officer for the Division BB41 unit.
The U.S. Naval Sea Cadets teaches younger people about sea-going military services. Abas began the Monroe County unit with her two sons, Hadrian and Titus, a couple of years ago and has built up the group to 11 now.
“I believe it instills the qualities to be leaders in their community through being well-rounded citizens,” she said.
Recruitment for membership in BB41 is ongoing, and Malinda hopes to enroll more cadets after the holidays.
For more information about the Sea Cadets, call her at (567) 525-9324 or email mabas@seacadets.org.