AMORY – Members of local U.S. Naval Sea Cadets Unit BB-41 earned community service hours Sept. 17 by doing cleanup work at The Windows. Unit commander Malinda Abas, who also serves on the board of The Windows, offered the unit’s services for a day of work to qualify for its monthly training drill.
“We discussed options for volunteer labor to help with the project, and it was a perfect fit for us,” she said.
The unit marked one year of service in August, which was interrupted for a while by the pandemic.
“We’re hoping to drill regularly now. The program teaches younger people about sea-going military services and gives them a head start for a potential career in the Navy,” Abas said.
She said 30 hours of community service earns a ribbon for a cadet. Hours can be earned individually or through group participation.
Abas launched the unit with her sons, Hadrian and Titus, in 2019, and there are now 13 members.
Petty Officer First Class Lilly Markowitz of Athens, Alabama is a recent recruit who travels the farthest to participate in drills.
The Sea Cadets’ recent volunteer project was the first drill work for newly recruited cadet Samuel Blanton, who is an eighth-grader at Amory Middle School. He joined others in the unit, including Toni Kay Owens who joined shortly after Abas launched the unit.
“I want to help people. I’m hitting the ground running and planning to join the Navy when I finish school,” Blanton said.
Steve Stockton, who heads the nonprofit group restoring The Windows, is grateful for all the community support, including the Sea Cadets unit.
“We couldn’t accomplish what we’re doing without the assistance of volunteer labor,” he said.
According to Stockton, re-roofing of the building with composite concrete tiles is nearly complete, following the replacement and upgrading of doors, lighting and copper downspouts leading to cast iron drains just under the surface of the ground. The exterior walls have also been re-bricked with new mortar.
“Our next project will be installing the elevator and proceeding to interior refinishing,” he said.
Board member and retired educator Mary Jane Westerlund is excited about the work the Sea Cadets are doing.
“Every community in America needs this. People will follow if someone steps up to lead,” she said.
For more information about the Sea Cadets, call Abas at (567) 525-9324 or email mabas@seacadets.org.
