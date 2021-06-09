AMORY – The City of Amory and Monroe County Chamber of Commerce will again partner for a job fair June 17 at Frisco Park, giving job seekers the opportunity to apply at local companies.
The two entities hosted a May 12 job fair, which attracted a number of local employers in the manufacturing, health care and law enforcement fields.
The upcoming job fair will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. unless participation requires for the end time to be extended. In the event of inclement weather, it will be held at the Old National Guard Armory, located at 101 S. 9th St.
As of late last week, the City of Amory, Homestretch and The Coffee Pot registered to have booths at the job fair, and Amory City Clerk Jamie Morgan anticipated several other employers to register ahead of the deadline.
The final day for employers to register is June 11. To register, call 256-5721 ext. 8.
Gov. Tate Reeves announced May 10 that Mississippi is opting out of additional federal employment benefits related to the COVID-19 pandemic effective June 12.
Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Community Development Director Kelly Martin said companies that responded from the last job fair all reported receiving applications. Some have already hired people while others are still in the hiring process.
“We asked if there was any interest in participating in a future job fair, and they all responded yes to that,” she said.