According to the Mississippi State Department of Health website, the second presumptive positive case of the COVID-19 strain of coronavirus has been reported in Monroe County. No further details have been released. The Monroe County total brings the statewide count to 80. MDHS has also reported the first Lee County presumptive positive case.
Presumptive cases describe an individual who has tested positive for the presence of the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but the testing was preformed in a local lab or a state health lab. Presumptive specimens eventually receive confirmatory testing by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.