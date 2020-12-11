Drivers on Coontail Road going in and out of Aberdeen will take alternate routes part of next week to allow for cross drain and utility work for the new bridge over Matubby Creek.
Kyle Strong of Cook Coggin Engineers and county road manager Daniel Williams told the board of supervisors Friday that the road will be closed beginning Monday, Dec. 14. It should reopen Wednesday, Dec. 16 or Thursday, Dec. 17, depending on weather.
Drivers can take either Adams Road or Box Road to Highway 45 to get to Aberdeen during the temporary road closure. Detour signs will be set in place ahead of the temporary closure.
The section of road will be closed for a longer length of time after the beginning of 2021 for additional work. It will be closed for at least two weeks, if not three weeks then.