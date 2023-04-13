AMORY – Highway 25 N will be closed in sections from 7:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. April 15 and 16 for debris removal.
Drivers are asked to make plans for alternate routes. Home owners and business owners are asked to be present during that time to push debris knuckleboom operators can’t reach to the edge of the road as progress is made.
During Thursday morning’s city briefing, Mayor Corey Glenn said 131,200 cubic yards of material citywide have been moved to a temporary stage area, which equates to 7,288 dump truck loads.
He requested for citizens throughout the city to continue moving debris to the roadsides for pick up.
Electric service has been restored to 100 percent of the homes that can currently receive it. As meter bases and weatherheads are repaired for the remaining 129 meters, Glenn urges homeowners to contact the city’s utility department.
As far as Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance, Glenn said roughly 1,700 Monroe County citizens have registered for assistance, which totals $1,685,697 already paid.
The distribution center, located at the former Amory Garment building, remains open for people to donate and obtain needed supplies.
