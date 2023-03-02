Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Memphis TN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi... Tombigbee River near Amory affecting Monroe County. For the Tombigbee River...including Fulton, Bigbee, Amory, Aberdeen L & D...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1200 AM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River near Amory. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Widespread lowland and farm land flooding is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:15 AM CST Thursday the stage was 20.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CST Thursday was 20.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.3 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.3 feet on 04/20/1940. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...The National Weather Service in Memphis TN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi... Tombigbee River at Bigbee affecting Monroe County. For the Tombigbee River...including Fulton, Bigbee, Amory, Aberdeen L & D...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1200 AM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River at Bigbee. * WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Water is flowing over Hood Road. The flood plain between Town Creek and the Tombigbee River is flooded. Extensive agricultural flooding is occurring along Highway 6 near Bigbee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 12.6 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late this afternoon to 16.6 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall early Saturday morning. It will rise to 18.7 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall again but remain above flood stage. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.0 feet on 01/23/1979. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee AR, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett and St. Francis. In North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In Southeast Missouri, Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Obion, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley. * WHEN...Through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - An additional 2 to 4 inches of rain is possible on tonight into Friday morning mainly for areas along and north of I-40. All of this combined with saturated soils could cause flash flooding in the watch area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&