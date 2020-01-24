JACKSON – Two state senators who represent Monroe County will help steer committees determining future pieces of legislation in the 2020 session currently underway in Jackson.
District 7 Sen. Hob Bryan (D) of Amory was recently appointed by Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann to chair the public health committee while District 17 Sen. Charles Younger (R) of Columbus continues to chair the agriculture committee while also serving as vice chair of the county affairs committee.
Bryan’s position is arguably the highest profile chairmanship that a Democrat received in the Republican-majority Senate this session.
The longtime legislator told the Daily Journal he was thankful to the lieutenant governor for appointing him to the position and said the committee would likely focus on ways to improve the state’s child protective services agency and the state’s mental health agency.
“We have community mental health centers that deal with community-based things,” Bryan said. “So there is a constant struggle to try and have coordination between 14 different community mental health centers.”
Both the Mississippi Department of Mental Health and the Mississippi Department of Human Services have come under increased scrutiny from ongoing lawsuits that have criticized the agencies’ performance and have highlighted budget concerns from the two departments.
Bryan said the committee will have a lot of important work to do this year, but thinks the state Senate is “off to a great start.”
As of late last week, Younger didn’t foresee much in the way of clues of what might happen with the county affairs committee but did express a wish for an additional fuel tax.
“At this point, I don’t think it will happen,” he said.
On the other hand, he had a full plate of items with the agriculture committee, ranging from livestock and poultry issues to low-interest loan programs through the Mississippi Development Authority to help young farmers get established.
“The current average age of a farmer in Mississippi is 60,” he said.
Younger said ag-related legislation being studied includes limiting liability for cattle farmers whose cattle may stray onto state highways, a bill endorsed by the Mississippi Farm Bureau simplifying the process of selling land where numerous heirs are involved, sales tax breaks for Mississippi farmers buying equipment and economic incentives for rehabilitation on poultry houses.
“None of our technology industries can compare to Mississippi’s number one industry, which is poultry,” he said.
Other Mississippi industries rounding out the top five according to Younger include forestry, soybeans, cotton and corn, in that order.
Committees are the first place bills are discussed, and the leaders of the committees sometimes have the power to decide which bills advance to be debated before the entire legislative body and which die quietly in committee.