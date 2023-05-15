Mississippi tornado survivors who have applied for disaster assistance with FEMA may need to provide additional documents to support their application.
What is the best way to submit documents?
The fastest and easiest way is to create an online account and upload the documents.
Why should applicants have online accounts?
Online accounts provide a record of what documents were submitted and when they were sent.
How can an applicant create an online account?
Visit DisasterAssistance.gov and follow the instructions. Or download the free FEMA mobile app for smartphones.
Are there any other ways to submit documents?
Most Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) have the ability to scan documents and upload them into the FEMA system. Find the closest DRC at www.fema.gov/drc.
By mail, with a cover letter listing the documents enclosed. Send them to the FEMA National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville MD 20782-7055.
By fax, with a cover letter listing the documents, and noting “Attention: FEMA.” Fax them to 800-827-8112.
For the latest information on recovery, visit March 24 2023 Severe Weather Disaster Information - MEMA (msema.org) and fema.gov/disaster/4697. On Twitter follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4 @femaregion4).
