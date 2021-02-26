PRAIRIE – Pastor Perry Carr has a few firsts to his name in Aberdeen business and school settings, but a lesson he preaches through his second career is a universal message he wants to push for other people’s success.
“The key to success is a very strong bond with God and a very strong bond with family. All successes are mostly centered around those two things,” he said.
Carr, who is senior pastor at Pleasant Valley alongside McAllister Road, Union Grove in Wren and Mt. Pisgah in Okolona, grew up in a family with two sisters and two brothers, and they all had strong ties to God.
“My grandfather was a United Methodist pastor, and it’s ironic that some of the churches I’ve pastored in the last five, six years – back in the 1940s and 1950s, he pastored at some of the same churches,” Carr said.
Those churches include Mt. Pisgah and Pleasant Grove in Dorsey. Carr has been in ministry for the past 18 years, with 11 of those years as senior pastor. He is an ordained elder with the United Methodist Church.
Education is key
In sixth grade, Carr was salutatorian of his sixth-grade class at Vine Street Elementary. That year, he was also the runner-up in the Monroe County spelling bee.
“Those are just things I wish people would read and say, ‘I’m able to do that.’ Those are things still going and hopefully inspire young people to be the best they can be. That’s what I tried to do in life and I hope young people follow suit,” he said.
In years to follow, he decided to go to Aberdeen High School in 1968 through the freedom of choice plan ahead of the school fully integrating in 1970. He went on to be voted the first black Mr. Aberdeen High School and the first black to play on the school’s baseball team.
“It was all for better education. By no means am I demeaning the black schools at that time but I felt I could enhance my education because at the time, Aberdeen High School was at the top of accredited schools in the state of Mississippi,” he said. “I’d been trying to prepare myself for college. I thought the better education I could get, the more it would help me in the long run.”
He played third base for the baseball team and in 1968 and 1970, he was a Little 10 all-conference player.
“My senior year, which was 1970, I was the most valuable player,” he said. “I was accepted well by my teammates before the school was totally integrated. The team was the one who had to vote me most valuable player.”
There were five other blacks on the team at the time.
Carr thinks his popularity, character and performance in school weighed into being voted as Mr. Aberdeen High School.
“My sister and I kind of blazed the trail in this area as far as civil rights. She was the first black person in the city of Aberdeen to graduate from Aberdeen High School,” Carr said. “The year after that, my oldest sister, along with eight other people, attended previously all-white Aberdeen High School.”
He describes knowing he made local black history as total satisfaction.
Just after graduation, he received a letter from the Selective Service concerning the draft for the Vietnam War.
“My name was in the top 10 to be drafted right after high school,” he said. “I called my [former] principal at Shivers and asked him to put in a word that I want to go to college. He told someone he knew with the Selective Service about my ambitions, and they sent me a letter saying they were giving me a deferment because of schooling.”
He went on to attend Mary Holmes in West Point and Mississippi State University. Additionally, he earned his master’s degree from Memphis Theological Seminary.
“I didn’t pursue being a pastor as a career. I felt like I was called by God to do what I’m doing now. I had no idea in grade school or even while I was in college that I would ever be in the ministry but what a blessing it has been since that time,” he said.
When it comes to success, he added people’s attitudes determine their altitude.
Carr is a second-career pastor. He was employed at Walker Manufacturing for 26 years.
“I was the longest tenured black supervisor there,” he said.
He reiterated people who want success in life need to have a true relationship with God.
“Many times in life, people think they do things on their own, but we all know God makes all things possible,” he said. “Have faith in achieving anything you desire to do. So many times we doubt ourselves when it comes to difficult things but we’ve got to have faith to believe all things are possible. Above all, whatever you go to do, always give it your best effort.”
Carr and his wife, Dessie, have been married for 47 years and they have two sons, both of whom served in the U.S. Air Force.