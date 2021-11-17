More than 400 North Mississippi Medicare Part D participants who have received free counseling in selecting the best drug plan to meet their individual needs are saving $1,100 annually in prescription medicine costs.
Facing a Dec. 7 deadline to change insurance providers, Medicare recipients should seek out qualified counselors who are available to assist them.
County supervisors in Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc and Union counties, along with Three Rivers Planning and Development District and the Mississippi Division of Aging and Adult Services, are providing the counseling free.
From 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. weekdays, counselors will be at two locations in Monroe County. People can go to the Monroe County Chancery Building, located at 201 W Commerce St. In Aberdeen, Mondays and Tuesdays and the Monroe County Government Complex, located at 1619 Highland Dr. in Amory, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Counselors assist Medicare Part D participants search the best option for themselves and even help them enroll on the spot if they prefer.
Participants are asked to bring their Medicare card and list of prescriptions. The counseling usually takes about 30 minutes. Historically, approximately 80 percent of persons making a comparison find a less expensive plan.