ABERDEEN – In recent weeks, three local recipients have benefited from more than $17,000 in contributions from the Tennessee Valley Authority.
The Aberdeen Visitors Bureau received a $15,000 Community Care Fund grant for community development and engagement projects.
“We appreciate the Aberdeen Electric Department recognizing our efforts and nominating us for this honor. We appreciate the opportunity to enhance our historic heritage and add vitality to our community spaces,” said Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins.
TVA also made community investments of $1,500 to the Aberdeen School District for school supplies and $1,000 to the Mayor’s Youth Council for expenses towards the Mississippi Municipal League Statewide Leadership Summit next February at the University of Mississippi.
“The purpose of the summit is to bring city officials and youth together to share their experiences of their programs and the impact made on the community. The summit also demonstrates a forum where the youth can interact and discuss issues and concerns that are important to them. The summit has been organized to promote a fun environment for the youth and city officials to learn and network with each other. The Mayor's Youth Council members will walk away from the leadership summit with knowledge of expanding their current program to new horizons,” said Aberdeen Mayor’s Youth Council administrator Tashanda White.
Aberdeen Electric Department General Manager LaMarcus Thompson was also recently recognized by TVA for servant leadership and dedication shown during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Plaques honoring local power companies were announced during an all-customer meeting in Nashville in August.
The Aberdeen Electric Department partnered with the United Way of Northeast Mississippi in fiscal years ‘20 and ‘21 to assist Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry and also provide utility bill assistance. The matching grant amount was $10,000 each year.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&