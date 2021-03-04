A matter involving fraudulent billing by an Amory-based medical supply company for blood-glucose test strips ended in a $43,331,950.55 settlement Feb. 23 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama’s Southern District.
In the case of Roche Diagnostic Corporation and Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. versus Priority Healthcare Corporation, Roche alleged Priority Care submitted fraudulent bills to insurance companies for its brand of test strips that were either never shipped to diabetes patients or priced higher.
In the court case, the parties agreed to enter into a consent judgment and permanent injunction.
The lawsuit was filed in September 2018. Roche claimed to have paid out $37.5 million worth of unwarranted rebates to insurance companies for test strips during a five-year period.
According to the original court filing, Roche stated 779,000 50-count boxes of its retail test strips were submitted from Jan. 1, 2013 to the first quarter of 2018.
Through last week’s ruling, Priority Care cannot dispense, sell, distribute, purchase or adjudicate Roche Accu-Check test strips. The approximately $43 million, plus interest, is being held in the court’s registry fund, and it is to be paid to the law firm representing Roche – Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP – to be distributed in manner set out through the cases’ permanent injunction and consent judgment.
Priority Care operates mainly in Alabama and Mississippi.