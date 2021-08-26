ABERDEEN – Parties involved in the case of former Aberdeen City Clerk Jackie Benson vs. the City of Aberdeen, filed last year in U.S. District Court, have reached a confidential settlement. Former Mayor Maurice Howard was also named in the lawsuit in his individual capacity.
Judge Michael Mills ordered the case to be dismissed without prejudice earlier in August.
The lawsuit, filed last October by Tupelo attorney Jim Waide in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi’s Aberdeen Division, alleged retaliation and racial discrimination in Benson’s termination last July.
After Aberdeen’s current administration took office last summer, Benson was not reappointed as city clerk following a 3-2 vote.
Court documents mentioned action taken during the board of aldermen’s first meeting in July, which included not reappointing Benson and then city attorney Bob Faulks and city judge Shane Tompkins. Faulks and Tompkins have since been reappointed. The three white individuals being replaced by African-Americans last summer were among the allegations of racial discrimination.
The lawsuit’s allegations of retaliation stem from Benson’s cooperation with the Mississippi Attorney General and State Auditor’s offices in an investigation of Howard’s embezzlement case.
Benson’s complaint also alleged Howard influenced the board to discharge her in violation of state law against malicious interference with employment, furthermore claiming his actions were willful and international and calculated to cause damage to her.
Benson was represented in the case by Waide and Ronnie Lee Woodruff of Waide and Associates, PA.
The city was represented by G. Todd Butler and Mallory K. Bland of Phelps Dunbar, LLP, and Howard was represented by Walker Gibson of Copeland Cook Taylor & Bush.