ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday at 1005 S Meridian St. prompted by a downed limb from a severe weather system.
“When the wind and rain was coming through, a limb fell out a tree behind the house and hit the power line that was going to a weatherhead. It knocked the weatherhead loose and shorted out the wiring and started right there and went into the attic,” said Aberdeen Fire Chief Fred Hodges.
The occupant, Rhonda Johnson, made it out of the house safely, and there were no injuries. The home is owned by Roger Pace, according to Hodges. He said the home can be repaired.
“The most damage was in the dining room and partially in the living room, and it did a lot of damage to the ceiling. The rest of the house was fine expect for water damage and smoke damage. It was a high burner,” he said, adding there was heavy damage in the attic.
The AFD was dispatched at 4:17 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 4:19 p.m. The fire was under control at 5:30 p.m., and firefighters were back in service at 7 p.m.
The Aberdeen Police Department also responded to the scene.