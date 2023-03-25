A swath of Monroe County witnessed heavy damaged through a late night severe weather front that swept through the area Friday.
Severe weather front causes widespread damage, 1 fatality
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southern Monroe County in northeastern Mississippi... * Until 300 AM CDT. * At 1155 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Aberdeen, Prairie, Gattman, New Hamilton, East Aberdeen, Binford, Strong, Wise Gap, Athens, Greenwood Springs and Muldon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Calhoun County in northeastern Mississippi... Chickasaw County in northeastern Mississippi... Southern Itawamba County in northeastern Mississippi... Southeastern Lee County in northeastern Mississippi... Northern Monroe County in northeastern Mississippi... * Until 215 AM CDT. * At 1104 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Amory, Aberdeen, Houston, Okolona, Shannon, Vardaman, Smithville, Tremont, Slate Springs, New Wren, Trebloc, New Salem, Pyland, Nettleton, Hatley, Woodland, Egypt, Wren, Leotis and Buena Vista. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Currently in Amory
66°F
Cloudy
83°F / 65°F
2 AM
66°F
3 AM
65°F
4 AM
64°F
5 AM
63°F
6 AM
62°F
Latest News
- Early morning pursuit ends with felony charges
- Lady Panthers fall to New Albany on late PK goal
- 2,700 people without jobs after United Furniture terminates workforce
- Community coming together to support United employees
- Daily Journal wins 44 awards, named best large newspaper in Mississippi
- Panthers claim the sweep to secure Class 3A state title
- Louisiana man convicted of crossing state lines for sex with minor
- Consequences of the count: Smithville census shows significant decrease. Officials disagree
© Copyright 2023 Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal 1242 S Green St, Tupelo, MS | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.