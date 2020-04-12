According to meteorology Johnny Parker of Smithville, a major severe weather and tornado outbreak is currently ongoing across the Southeast/Mid-South regions. There has already been confirmed tornadoes including one that hit the city of Monroe, Louisiana. As of just before 2 p.m. Sunday, 20 homes in one neighborhood were significantly damaged.
Portions of North Mississippi are in a PDS (Particularly Dangerous Situation) Tornado Watch until 8 p.m. this evening. PDS Tornado Watches are rarely issued and are used ONLY in high-end situations.
The threats and timing remain the same with the greatest tornado threat for North Mississippi between 5 p.m. through midnight.
Pictured is a future radar image off of the 17z HRRR valid at 4 p.m. Sunday. The HRRR is a short-range forecast model that has been very useful to meteorologists.
Primary threats: large hail to golf ball size (possibly larger), widespread damaging winds to 70 to 80 mph, and tornadoes (some strong/long tracked).
General Storm Timing: Noon today through midnight. The greatest potential for high impact storms will be from 4 p.m. through midnight.
Total Rainfall Amounts: 2 to 4 inches with locally 4+. The Weather Prediction Center has put North MS, North-Central Alabama, much of southern/East Tennessee, northern Georgia, and into western North Carolina in a Moderate Risk for Excessive Rainfall for today. In this area, rainfall rates have potential to be in excess of 2 to 3 inches per hour.