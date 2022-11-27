The red shaded area means there’s a 15% chance of seeing severe weather within 25 miles of a given point while the pink shaded area means there’s a 30% chance of seeing severe weather within 25 miles of a given point
A potentially significant severe weather threat is on tap for early this week. The timeframe we are looking at is Tuesday through Wednesday.
While the storm timing is still up in the air, roughly from late afternoon through late evening Tuesday is probably a good bet. Potential hazards will include large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes a couple of which could be strong, long tracked. In addition, total rainfall amounts could range between 1 to 3 inches with locally up to 4 inches. Isolated flash flooding is possible.
As always, it is important to know where you live plus what county you live in. If you are put under a tornado warning, get to the lowest level of your house such as a basement and away from windows. Have multiple ways of receiving weather alerts such as TV, radio, cell phone, etc.
Remember a watch means that conditions are favorable for severe storms to form while a warning means that severe weather is imminent or occurring.
