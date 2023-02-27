A threat of heavy rain and severe weather is on tap for this week across north Mississippi, as well as the Deep South region. Let's break it down.
Wednesday (Low end threat):
A low-end severe weather risk is possible Wednesday across central into north Mississippi. The primary threat is damaging winds. An isolated tornado is possible.
Thursday (Higher end threat):
Thursday is our primary concern, as a significant to potentially major tornado outbreak is likely to evolve. Primary threats are tornadoes (some strong), large hail up to golf ball size and damaging winds of at least 70 mph.
The early storm timing is late Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning (roughly 3 p.m. Thursday through 2 a.m. Friday morning. The timing will get better defined during the next couple of days.
A low flash flood risk is also expected Wednesday into Thursday. The total rainfall of 2 to 4 inches is expected, with locally 4+ inches. On top of already still saturated ground, it will not take much to cause scattered flash flooding, especially if storms train over the same areas.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&